Paytm parent to mull share buyback in Dec 13 board meet

Paytm parent One97 Communications on Thursday said its board will meet on December 13 to consider buyback of shares.

“The management believes that given the company’s prevailing liquidity/financial position, a buyback may be beneficial for our shareholders,” the company said in a release.

The stock ended 0.3% down at Rs 508.40 on the BSE. Year-to-date, the stock has fallen by more than 67%.

Companies in order to reward stakeholders give back part of the profits either through a dividend or a share buyback. A share buyback is also done to instill confidence among shareholders if the company believes that the stock is undervalued.

