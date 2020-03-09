Orlando Man Wilmer Eduardo Indicted For False Statements During Purchase Of Firearm

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez announces the return of a four-count indictment charging Wilmer Eduardo Mejia-Palacios (36, Orlando) with fraudulently making a false statement to a licensed firearm dealer. If convicted, Mejia-Palacios faces up to 5 years in federal prison for each count.

According to court documents, Mejia-Palacios attempted to purchase firearms on four separate occasions in Orlando. In connection with those attempted purchases, Mejia-Palacios completed a firearms transaction record claiming that he was a United States citizen and that he was not illegally or unlawfully in the United States. Those claims were false.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Terry B. Livanos.

This is another case prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” Program (PSN), which is a nationwide, crime reduction strategy aimed at decreasing violent crime in communities. It involves a comprehensive approach to public safety — one that includes investigating and prosecuting crimes, along with prevention and reentry efforts. In the Middle District of Florida, U.S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez coordinates PSN efforts in cooperation with various federal, state, and local law enforcement officials.

