Orlando, Florida; Sex Offender Convicted Of Transporting Child Pornography | USAO-MDFL

(STL.News) – A federal jury has found Michael David Harrison (52, Sparks, NV) guilty of transportation of child pornography. Harrison faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years, and up to 40 years, in federal prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 3, 2020.

Harrison had been indicted on December 4, 2019.

According to testimony and evidence presented at trial, Harrison transported multiple videos depicting the sexual abuse of young children from his home in Nevada to Florida. He then transported the videos on a cruise to the Bahamas. Agents from U.S. Customs and Border Protection detected the videos on Harrison’s computer when he reentered the United States. Harrison was previously convicted, in 2009, of multiple sex offenses against victims under the age of 16.

This case was investigated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Emily C. L. Chang.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE