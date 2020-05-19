One of the SCO Gang’s Heroin Source of Supply Travis Moore Sentenced to 8 Years’ Imprisonment

(STL.News) – A former resident of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 8 years in prison and five years supervised release on his conviction of narcotics trafficking, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

Senior United States District Judge Arthur J. Schwab imposed the sentence on Travis Moore, age 27.

According to information presented to the Court, the Greater Pittsburgh Safe Streets Task Force conducted a long-term investigation of drug trafficking occurring in and around the Braddock section of Pittsburgh. Moore and other individuals were identified as members and/or associates of a neighborhood based street gang, self-titled “SCO”, which illegally distributed controlled substances in the Greater Pittsburgh Region.

In January of 2019, investigators obtained authorization to conduct a federal wire investigation, which continued through May of 2019. Moore along with 32 others were indicted in June of 2019 by a federal grand jury in three separate, but related, Indictments.

As to Moore, the Court was informed that intercepted communications confirmed that Moore was an associate of co-defendant, Howard McFadden, who is SCO’s leader, and was one of McFadden’s sources of supply for heroin. The court was further informed that on at least one occasion, in conjunction with intercepted communications, the defendant was observed via pole camera footage at a trap house location on Seddon Avenue in Braddock, PA, with several other members of the conspiracy, which was owned by McFadden and used by members of the conspiracy to meet, distribute and store controlled substances. Moore was sentenced for distributing at least 100 but less than 400 grams of heroin.

Assistant United States Attorney Rebecca L. Silinski prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

United States Attorney Brady commended the multi-agency team, which was led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Moore. Partners in this investigation included the Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives, United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Allegheny County Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Narcotics, and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police. Other assisting agencies included the Monroeville Police Department, Penn Hills Police Department, Wilkinsburg Police Department, and Allegheny County Adult Probation.

This case is part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force program, known as OCDETF. OCDETF was established in 1982 to support comprehensive investigations and prosecutions of major drug trafficking and money laundering organizations. It is the keystone of the drug reduction strategy of the Department of Justice. By combining the resources and expertise of federal agencies and their state and local law enforcement partners, OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the most serious drug trafficking, money laundering, and transnational criminal organizations.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE