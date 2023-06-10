Old Town Smokehouse Added to Restaurant Directory

Old Town Smokehouse in Wentzville, Missouri, has been added to the restaurant directory on STL.News.
WENTZVILLE, MO (STL.News) The Editor in Chief of STL.News has added Old Town Smokehouse in Wentzville, MO, to the restaurant directory on STL.News. CLICK to view the listing.
Inclusion in the directory is not paid or sponsored. It is the decision of the Editor in Chief as to who is added or removed. Factors considered regarding inclusion are the relevance to the community, length of time in business, and the quality of products/services provided by the business.
The decision to add this establishment was due to their online reviews, facility, and quality of food and service.
Additionally, they offer “Cocktail of the Month” and Live Music.
For the month of June 2023, the cocktail special is:
- New York Sour
The live music schedule for the remainder of the month is as follows:
- June 10th – Wade Trent
- June 16th – Dave King
- June 17th – Bob Gilda
- June 23rd – Dan Sproat
- June 24th – Mickey Scott
- June 30th – JW Fulton
- July 1st – Steve Chumley
NOTE: live music schedule is subject to change without notice. For critical information, please get in touch with the restaurant.
Address, phone, and email:
2 East Main Street
Wentzville, Missouri 63385
Phone: 636-856-0193
Email: staff@oldtownsmokehouse.com
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory and St. Louis Restaurant Review. Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe. Smith is also responsible for building a network of aggregator sites to manage thousands of aggregated and indexed sources to create the content library used to filter and publish. He is a member of the United States Press Agency.