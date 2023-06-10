Old Town Smokehouse Added to Restaurant Directory

Old Town Smokehouse in Wentzville, Missouri, has been added to the restaurant directory on STL.News.

WENTZVILLE, MO (STL.News) The Editor in Chief of STL.News has added Old Town Smokehouse in Wentzville, MO, to the restaurant directory on STL.News. CLICK to view the listing.

Inclusion in the directory is not paid or sponsored. It is the decision of the Editor in Chief as to who is added or removed. Factors considered regarding inclusion are the relevance to the community, length of time in business, and the quality of products/services provided by the business.

The decision to add this establishment was due to their online reviews, facility, and quality of food and service.

Additionally, they offer “Cocktail of the Month” and Live Music.

For the month of June 2023, the cocktail special is:

New York Sour

The live music schedule for the remainder of the month is as follows:

June 10th – Wade Trent

June 16th – Dave King

June 17th – Bob Gilda

June 23rd – Dan Sproat

June 24th – Mickey Scott

June 30th – JW Fulton

July 1st – Steve Chumley

NOTE: live music schedule is subject to change without notice. For critical information, please get in touch with the restaurant.

Address, phone, and email:

2 East Main Street

Wentzville, Missouri 63385

Phone: 636-856-0193

Email: staff@oldtownsmokehouse.com

