Ohio AG Yost Sues Cincinnati Music Shop Accused of Taking Instruments, Keeping Money

A Cincinnati music shop accused of swindling customers to the tune of over $9,500 is the subject of a lawsuit announced today by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

“It’s time to face the music – this business should’ve known you never come between an artist and their instrument,” Yost said. “We’re going to orchestrate some justice.”

The lawsuit alleges that Patricia North, owner of Cincinnati Fluteworks, failed to deliver promised services after agreeing to repair instruments or sell them on consignment.

Eight consumers complained that North never returned their instruments, refunded their upfront payments or provided earnings from consignment sales. Reported losses total more than $9,500, not including the value of the instruments.

The state’s lawsuit, filed in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court, alleges violations of Ohio’s Consumer Sales Practices Act. It seeks an order requiring North to reimburse affected customers and pay civil penalties.

