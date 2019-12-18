North Carolina National Guard Conducts Adjutant General Change of Command Ceremony

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) The North Carolina National Guard hosted a change of ceremony for the Adjutant General of North Carolina, at Joint Force Headquarters in Raleigh, North Carolina, Dec. 16, 2019.

Governor Roy Cooper presided over the event and ceremonially pass the command flag of the North Carolina National Guard from the out-going Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Greg Lusk, to the incoming Adjutant General Brig. Gen. Todd Hunt.

“As you step into this leadership job officially, I want to express to you Gen. Hunt that you have my confidence, you have my time and attention, you have my support, and I believe the support of the 12,000 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen of the National Guard that you are going to command,” Cooper said. “Thank you for being willing to take on this challenge of the greatest state of this country and the greatest National Guard in the country.”

Brig. Gen. Todd Hunt took command of the North Carolina National Guard as the state’s 41st Adjutant General. Maj. Gen. Greg Lusk, served as the 40th Adjutant General since October 2010.

For over nine years, Maj. Gen. Lusk led the nearly 12,000 citizen-soldiers and airmen of the NC Guard and 1,800 full-time federal and state employees across the North Carolina. During his tenure, well over 5,000 NC Guard men and women mobilized for federal overseas deployments. Lusk was integral in supporting NC Emergency Management and three governors in responding to dozens natural and man-made disasters in the state and region and has guided the transformation of the NC Guard from a strategic reserve to an operational reserve force, building readiness, reliability and relevancy across the state’s Army and Air Guard units.

Brig. Gen. Todd Hunt was sworn in as the 41st Adjutant General of North Carolina, during an Oath of Office ceremony on Dec. 1, 2019, at the State Capitol Building, in Raleigh. His most recent assignments were as the Director of Joint Staff, Joint Force Headquarters, and Assistant Adjutant General for Maneuver. In this capacity, he managed the day-to-day operations of the Joint Staff, State Operations, and maneuver unit oversight with the additional duty as the JFHQ Installation Commander. Brig. Gen. Hunt also recently served as the Deputy Commanding General for the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence, located at Ft. Rucker, Alabama.

Brig. Gen. Hunt has commanded Citizen-Soldiers at all levels, from company to brigade deploying overseas multiple times. Brig. Gen Hunt has served in various Army and Joint Staff assignments and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from East Carolina University and has a Master’s Degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.

