(STL.News) As Congress debates financial aid to states, New York, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, is facing a $61B budget deficit. There are warnings that it is hurting essential services trying to save lives during the pandemic.

Al Jazeera’s Kristen Saloomey spoke to emergency medical technicians who warn a lack of funding in their department is already hurting the community it serves.

YouTube video courtesy of Al Jazeera News