New York – Launch of New Online Wage & Employment Tools

Governor Hochul Announces Launch of New Online Wage and Employment Tools as Part of Continued Commitment to Transparency

New Interactive Dashboards on Department of Labor Website Simplify Search for Employment and Wage Data

New York (STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of two new interactive online resources designed to improve transparency and enhance access to employment statistics and occupational wage information. The Current Employment Statistics dashboard provides monthly estimates of non-farm employment, hours, and earnings by industry for New York State, metropolitan areas, and counties outside of metropolitan areas. The Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics dashboard provides estimates of employment and wages for nearly 800 job titles across New York State. Both dashboards are easily accessible on the Department of Labor website. The announcement coincides with Sunshine Week, a national initiative that spotlights efforts to increase transparency and openness in government.

“On day one, my administration made a commitment to bolstering transparency and restoring trust that government can produce real results for everyday New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “These new, easily accessible employment and wage data dashboards represent our latest efforts to make good on that vow – bridging the information gap and helping New Yorkers understand the full scope of available job opportunities and competitive wages. Connecting people with this pertinent job and wage information has never been more crucial – as many seek to rebuild and redefine their careers in the wake of the pandemic.”

The CES dashboard can be used multiple ways, including searching a single industry based on geography, time, and seasonal adjustment. The monthly estimates are based on a survey of more than 18,000 businesses statewide. Users can also build their own dataset and retrieve data for multiple industries in more than one region.

The OEWS dashboard enables users to browse employment and wage information by occupation. It also allows users to compare wages for occupations across the state, view wages for occupations within groups, and view occupational employment by industry.

These new programs are in addition to other virtual data resources offered on the NYSDOL website, including Labor Force and Unemployment Data, Prevailing Unemployment Insurance Wages, and much more.

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “Governor Hochul continues to be a champion for transparency. These tools are yet another tangible result of her commitment to breaking down public information barriers in state government. Data can help us better understand trends across New York State. With these resources, New Yorkers can see employment trends in their region and beyond, explore salaries in occupations of interest, and much more. These new dashboards give New Yorkers the ability to easily explore employment information on their own.”

The launch of these new online tools represents the latest effort from Governor Hochul to increase transparency, accountability, and ethics in state government. On Monday, Governor Hochul announced that New York State is continuing efforts to expedite the process of responding to public requests, directing the State Office of Information Technology Services to issue a Request for Quotes to secure a software platform that will accelerate the timeline for receiving, processing, or responding to FOIL requests.

In her State of the State address, Governor Hochul announced proposals to reform the Joint Commission on Public Ethics and institute term limits and outside income bans for statewide elected officials. Weeks after taking office, Governor Hochul publicly released transparency plans from more than 70 state agencies, recusal policies for top State officials, and instituted new human resources policies to protect employees across state government and within the Executive Chamber from discrimination and harassment.