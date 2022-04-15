New York Governor Wishing a Happy Passover

Statement from Governor Kathy Hochul Wishing New Yorkers a Happy Passover

Governor Kathy Hochul

“The Passover Seder instructs us to let all who are hungry come and eat, and as New Yorkers gather together after enduring tremendous hardship over the last two years, let us recommit ourselves to continue to work toward a more inclusive future where everyone has a seat at our communal table.

“I wish all New Yorkers who are celebrating a meaningful and joyous Passover – a celebration of the liberation from oppression, reminding us that faith and perseverance can overcome adversity.

“May this year’s Passover be a joyous and meaningful celebration. Chag Sameach, New York.”