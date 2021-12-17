New York Governor Deploys State IMT to Kentucky

Governor Hochul Deploys New York State Incident Management Team Following Request from Commonwealth of Kentucky in Wake of Deadly Tornadoes

New York (STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul announced New York is deploying a State Incident Management Team to support ongoing recovery operations in Kentucky following last weekend’s deadly storms. The State IMT is a resource designed to assist emergency managers in ensuring a prompt, efficient and organized response to complex, multi-operational disasters. They bring a wealth of training and experience in the Incident Command System, including command and control, planning, logistics and administration activities. At Kentucky’s request, the team is being deployed to support three of the state’s county emergency operations centers, specifically, Graves, Hopkins and Marshall Counties.

“No matter the scope or size of a disaster, New Yorkers will always be there to help our friends and neighbors in their time of need,” Governor Hochul said. “Our world class incident management experts have seen it all and are ready to support our partners in Kentucky any way they can. I am incredibly proud of each and every member of this team and thank them for always being there to help communities recover during the most difficult of times.”

The State IMT consists of agency personnel from the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES), State Police (NYSP), Department of Transportation (DOT), Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), Office of Information Technology Services (ITS), Thruway Authority and Park Police. Several local agencies also contribute personnel to the teams, including the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Emergency Management.

The IMT will be tasked with assisting state and local officials with initial recovery planning, operational coordination; obtaining situational information and reporting; incident action planning; GIS mapping; and logistical support for ongoing response operations.

Acting DHSES Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “The State’s Incident Management Team will represent the best of New York’s emergency personnel in Kentucky and I am thankful for their selflessness and dedication to aiding others, especially during the holiday season when they’ll be away from their families. My heart goes out to the people of Kentucky and I hope this additional support will help impacted communities recover from this disaster.”

The NYS Incident Management Team, comprised of command staff, as well as planning, logistics, operations, and finance sections, will be departing Saturday, December 18 and begin reporting for duty on Sunday, December 19. They will be operational for 14 days before returning home on Sunday, January 2.