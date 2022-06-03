New York Governor Announces 5-year Labor Agreement

Governor Hochul Announces 5-year Labor Agreement with Civil Service Employee Association

Agreement with CSEA Covers Over 52,000 New York State Employees, One of the Largest Public Employee Unions in the State

New York (STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul announced that her administration has reached a contract agreement with the Civil Service Employee Association, CSEA, for a 5-year term running until April 1, 2026. The agreement is subject to ratification by union membership, which includes over 52,000 New York State employees in a wide variety of roles.

“This agreement is a win-win for CSEA members and the State of New York,” Governor Hochul said. “I applaud the leadership of CSEA for their efforts to bring this deal to fruition, and I am grateful to the hardworking men and women of CSEA who throughout the pandemic continued to deliver essential services to New Yorkers. This agreement recognizes the importance and value of this work for the people of our great state.”

CSEA President Mary E. Sullivan said, “This tentative agreement recognizes the dedicated CSEA members who kept this state running during the entire COVID pandemic and continue to do so every day. I’d especially like to recognize and thank the CSEA negotiating team. They worked tirelessly to ensure that our members got a deal that recognizes their value.”

CSEA represents over 52,000 New York State employees in four bargaining units. This contract agreement must be ratified by CSEA rank and file members.