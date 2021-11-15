New York Governor Announced Emergency Funding

Governor Hochul Commits Up to $2 Million in Emergency Funding for Eligible Homeowners Impacted by Flooding From Hurricane Ida

New York (STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul announced up to $2 million in emergency funding will be made available to eligible homeowners in five downstate counties impacted by flooding from Hurricane Ida earlier this year who could not access FEMA Individual Assistance funding.

These new state funds will provide emergency repair grants to homeowners who suffered damage to their primary residence during Ida and cannot safely occupy their homes.

“New Yorkers are still recovering from the impact of Hurricane Ida,” said Governor Hochul. “We have been working swiftly to provide emergency assistance, and will continue to help eligible homeowners restore and rebuild their lives.”

Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin said, “This administration is committed to helping homeowners recover from storms and making communities better able to withstand the devastating impacts of climate change. The initiative announced today will provide eligible homeowners with the emergency resources they need to live safely in their homes and bridge the gap until more federal funds are available.”

The grant funds announced today cover damage incurred at a primary residence for homeowners who meet the program’s income guidelines. New York State Homes and Community Renewal will oversee the program which will be administered by four locally based, non-profit organizations with existing HCR contracts for similar housing rehabilitation programs.

The emergency funding is intended to serve as a bridge as New York waits for additional federal funding under the Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Congress passed earlier this fall through funding programs like the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery program (CDBG-DR).

Beginning today, homeowners can apply to receive funding to cover the cost of emergency repairs necessary to bring their home into a safe and habitable condition. Eligible repairs may include but are not limited to repair or replacement of electrical and plumbing systems; furnaces, water heaters, water filtration systems, sump pumps, appliances, and remediation of other health hazards, such as testing and clearance costs. Applicants for this program will work with one of the four non-profit partner organizations to finalize an approved scope of work under the program.