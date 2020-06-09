New York Gov. Cuomo Announces Long Island Cleared by Global Public Health Experts to Begin Phase Two of Reopening Tomorrow

(STL.News) – Governor Cuomo Announces Long Island Cleared by Global Public Health Experts to Begin Phase Two of Reopening Tomorrow

“New York’s team of global public health experts advising the state’s reopening strategy has reviewed the numbers and data for Long Island and cleared this region to proceed with phase two of reopening beginning tomorrow, June 10th.

“As more regions across the state continue with the reopening process, New Yorkers should remember it was because of their hard work that we have been able to bend the curve and reopen this quickly, and all individuals should continue to follow the necessary guidelines and precautions to help prevent a renewed increase in the spread of the virus.”

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE