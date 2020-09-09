New York; Former Obstetrician/New York; Gynecologist Robert Hadden Charged

New York; Former Obstetrician/Gynecologist Robert Hadden Charged In Manhattan Federal Court With Sexually Abusing Patients

(STL.News) – Audrey Strauss, the Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and William F. Sweeney Jr., the Assistant Director in Charge of the New York Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), announced that ROBERT HADDEN was arrested this morning and charged with enticing and inducing six victims to travel interstate to engage in illegal sexual activity. The indictment unsealed today alleges that from at least in or about 1993, up to and including at least in or about 2012, HADDEN enticed and induced dozens of victims, including minors, to travel to his medical offices in New York, New York, at least in part for the purpose of subjecting them to unlawful sexual abuse. HADDEN is expected to be presented before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Lehrburger this afternoon. The case is assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman.

Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said: “As alleged, between 1993 and 2012, Robert Hadden sexually abused dozens of women and girls during Ob/Gyn examinations at his medical offices in Manhattan. Hadden allegedly used the examinations of his victims for his own sexual gratification, abusing dozens of victims over a nearly 20-year period, including multiple minor girls, one of whom Hadden had himself delivered. The allegations show that Hadden acted as a predator in a white coat. He allegedly used the cover of conducting medical examinations to engage in sexual abuse that he passed off as normal and medically necessary, when it was neither normal nor necessary – it was criminal. I want to thank and commend the brave women who were willing to come forward to tell us what happened to them, without whom these charges could not have been brought.”

FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr. said: “The abusive behavior alleged here took place over the course of nearly two decades, which means there could be many victims out there we have not heard from. We are asking anyone seeing this information to reach out to us. We want you to know FBI special agents, NYPD detectives, analysts, victim specialists, and prosecutors investigating this case are here for each and every one of you, and we are your advocates. It is important to remember nothing Dr. Hadden has done was, or ever will be, your fault. We see time and time again that voices matter, and those who have stepped forward have empowered others to do the same. If you have been victimized by Robert Hadden in any way, or have any additional information about his alleged illegal behavior, please call us at 1-800-CALL-FBI, or reach out to us at www.tips.fbi.gov.”

If you believe you are a victim of the sexual abuse perpetrated by Robert Hadden, please contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL FBI, and reference this case.

According to the Indictment[1] unsealed today in Manhattan federal court:

Over more than a decade, ROBERT HADDEN sexually abused dozens of female patients, including multiple minors, under the guise of conducting purported gynecological and obstetric examinations at HADDEN’s medical offices and at hospitals in New York, New York.

From at least 1993 through at least 2012, HADDEN enticed and induced multiple victims to travel to his medical offices in New York, at least in part for the purpose of subjecting them to unlawful sexual abuse. HADDEN used his position as a medical doctor at Columbia University to make or to attempt to make his victims believe that the sexual abuse he inflicted on them was appropriate and medically necessary. HADDEN encouraged his victims to return to see him and often directed his victims to schedule follow-up visits on timelines he set. As a result, some of his victims attended many appointments with HADDEN over the course of multiple years, at which HADDEN repeatedly abused them. HADDEN caused multiple victims to return to appointments with him to be further sexually abused, knowing that in order to do so many of his victims would travel to HADDEN’s offices in Manhattan from or through other states.

As alleged, HADDEN abused dozens of patients through a process that entailed developing a relationship with his victims and causing them to trust him, before engaging in a course of increasingly abusive conduct, which HADDEN attempted to mask under the guise of legitimate medical care. HADDEN frequently created opportunities to be alone with his victims. Among other things, HADDEN invited his victims to meet with him alone in his office, sent nurses and medical assistants out of the examination room for periods of time, and/or intentionally failed to tell nurses and medical assistants when he was going into examination rooms, so that he could be alone with his victims.

After developing or attempting to develop a rapport with his victims, HADDEN then began to engage in a course of physical sexual abuse of his victims. In the case of many victims, HADDEN’s conduct became increasingly abusive over time. The abusive sexual conduct included, among other things, HADDEN conducting excessively long and sexualized breast exams that involved caressing or groping a victim’s breasts, and pinching, twisting, or otherwise manipulating a victim’s nipples; conducting two breast exams per appointment; conducting pelvic exams during which HADDEN used his hands to touch a victim’s clitoris, labia, vagina, and/or anus without a valid medical purpose; and conducting pelvic exams during which HADDEN licked a victim’s vagina. HADDEN also frequently brought up inappropriate and medically irrelevant sexual topics without prompting from his patients.

As alleged, HADDEN enticed and coerced six particular victims, including a minor victim, to travel to New York, New York, from or through another state to engage in illegal sexual activity.

ROBERT HADDEN, 62, of Englewood, New Jersey, is charged with six counts of enticing and inducing individuals to travel interstate to engage in illegal sexual activity, each of which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The statutory maximum penalties are prescribed by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the defendant would be determined by a judge.

Ms. Strauss praised the outstanding investigative work of the FBI.

This case is being handled by the Office’s Public Corruption Unit. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Maurene Comey, Jessica Lonergan, and Lara Pomerantz are in charge of the prosecution.

The charges contained in the Indictment are merely accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

