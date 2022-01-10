New York 10 Additional SUNY Campus Testing Sites

Governor Hochul Announces 10 Additional SUNY Campus Testing Sites to Open Across New York Beginning January 11

New SUNY Testing Sites Add to 10 SUNY Locations Launched Last Week

New York (STL.News) Governor Kathy Hochul announced 10 additional SUNY campus-based COVID-19 test sites will open beginning January 11. The Governor announced the establishment of these sites last week.

“We are not defenseless as we fight the winter surge: vaccines, boosters and testing can help us slow the spread and protect our loved ones,” Governor Hochul said. “These new SUNY sites build on our ongoing efforts to make testing more available as part of our Winter Surge Plan, and will be part of more than 2,000 locations statewide where New Yorkers can easily get tested for COVID-19. We are utilizing every possible State resource to keep New Yorkers safe and protect our fragile health care system.”

Beginning this week, the following sites will open and provide appointment-based and walk-in COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday, from 8:30 A.M. to 4:00 P.M.:

SUNY Geneseo Community Testing Site

Sturges Hall

1 College Circle

Geneseo, NY 14454

Beginning Jan. 11, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here.

SUNY New Paltz Community Testing Site

College Terrace Building

1 Hawk Drive

New Paltz, NY 12561

Beginning Jan. 11, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here.

SUNY Potsdam Community Testing Site

Merrit Hall, Near Lot #6

44 Pierrepont Avenue

Potsdam, NY 13676

Beginning Jan. 11, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here.

SUNY Brockport Community Testing Site

Mortimer Hall

Holly Street

Brockport, NY 14420

Beginning Jan. 13, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here.

SUNY Canton Community Testing Site

Dana Hall

34 Cornell Drive

Canton, NY 13617

Beginning Jan. 13, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here.

SUNY Cobleskill Community Testing Site

Bouck Hall Ballroom

106 Suffolk Circle

Cobleskill, NY 12043

Beginning Jan. 13, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here.

Farmingdale State College Community Testing Site

Nold Hall

2350 Broadhollow Road

Farmingdale, NY 11735

Beginning Jan. 13, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here.

SUNY Fredonia Community Testing Site

Jewett Hall

Fredonia, NY 14063

Beginning Jan. 13, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here.

SUNY Morrisville Community Testing Site

Hamilton Hall

31 Chenango Street

Morrisville, NY 13408

Beginning Jan. 13, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here.

SUNY Polytechnic Institute Community Testing Site

Oriskany Hall

555 Residential Drive

Utica, NY 13502

Beginning Jan. 13, Hours of Operation: 8:30 AM – 4:00 PM

Appointments can be scheduled here.

Each site will maintain capacity for approximately 225 appointments per day and up to 50 walk-ins.