New Orleans Police Wanted Subject for Aggravated Assault in 7th District

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a male subject wanted for an aggravated assault incident that occurred on July 26, 2020.
At around 11:43 p.m., the pictured subject entered Brother’s Mart located in the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue. The subject got angry when store employees told him he was required to wear a mask while inside of the store. The subject exited the store, went to his vehicle and obtained a gun. Then, the subject re-entered the store and shot multiple rounds at employees before fleeing in a black Buick sedan.
Anyone with information regarding the identity and/or the whereabouts of the subject is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
