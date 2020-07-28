New Orleans Police Wanted Subject for Aggravated Assault in 7th District

New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a male subject wanted for an aggravated assault incident that occurred on July 26, 2020.

At around 11:43 p.m., the pictured subject entered Brother’s Mart located in the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue.  The subject got angry when store employees told him he was required to wear a mask while inside of the store.  The subject exited the store, went to his vehicle and obtained a gun.  Then, the subject re-entered the store and shot multiple rounds at employees before fleeing in a black Buick sedan.

Anyone with information regarding the identity and/or the whereabouts of the subject is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE

Share
6 hours ago

Recent Posts

Calaveras County Man Raymond Cawthorne Sentenced

Calaveras County Man Raymond Cawthorne Sentenced for Embezzling Housing Assistance Program Funds (STL.News) – Raymond…

9 mins ago

Jury convicts man Jack Preston Coversup of sexually abusing minor girls in Lodge Grass

(STL.News) – A federal jury on Monday convicted a Moiese man accused of sexually abusing…

15 mins ago

Gary Man Kristopher Meacham Sentenced To 120 Months In Prison

(STL.News) – Kristopher Meacham, 29, of Gary, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court…

33 mins ago

Randolph County, Ronnie Bescher Wins Cash 5 Jackpot 2nd Time, Scores $110,000

Raleigh,  NC (STL.News) On Thursday, Ronnie Bescher of Randleman found himself the lucky winner of a Cash 5…

38 mins ago

Oakland County, Megan Sidge Wins $10,000 In Michigan Lottery

Oakland County Teacher Wins 2020 Educator of the Year Award and $10,000 Prize from the…

41 mins ago

Pinellas County, Mary Bowen Claims 6th Top Prize From The 100x Scratch-off Game

TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Mary Bowen, of Largo, claimed the sixth $2 million…

43 mins ago