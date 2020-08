New Orleans, Louisiana (STL.News) The NOPD has arrested a subject wanted in connection with a Second District homicide.

David Lionel Reeder (B/M DOB: 11/2/1984) was arrested Thursday, August 13, 2020 on a warrant for second-degree murder after an investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred in the 7900 block of Olive Street on Friday August 7, 2020.

Reeder was apprehended by the NOPD VOWS unit and transported to the Orleans Parish Justice Center where he was booked accordingly.

