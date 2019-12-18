New Orleans Man Darryl Douse Sentenced For Violating the Federal Gun Control Act

(STL.News) – United States District Judge Jay C. Zainey sentenced Darryl Douse a.k.a. “TURKEY”, age 29, a resident of New Orleans, on December 17, 2019 for his conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser.

According to court paperwork, Douse got into a gunfight near the intersection of Bienville and Treme Street on March 17, 2019, hitting the other shooter in the foot. The shootout was captured on surveillance footage and numerous witnesses identified DOUSE as one of the shooters. About a week later, Jefferson Parish authorities stopped another individual who was a felon and found him in possession of a short-barreled rifle. The seized weapon was test fired and a ballistic comparison using the NIBIN system linked that gun to the March 17 shooting involving Douse.

Douse was arrested by the New Orleans Police Department on charges related to the shooting. After being arrested by state authorities, Douse admitted to his participation in the shooting. At the time of the shooting, Douse had been convicted of two counts of attempted armed robbery and knew that he was a felon who could not possess firearms. Douse also admitted to participating in another shooting around the same area on a different date. Federal authorities adopted Douse ’s case for federal prosecution.

United States District Judge Jay C. Zainey sentenced Douse to 84 months imprisonment and three years of supervised release following any term of imprisonment on the gun charge.

This case was investigated by the New Orleans Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. The prosecution is being handled by Assistant United States Attorney David Haller.

