New Mexico Governor statement in celebration of Labor Day

SANTA FE, NM (STL.News) Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday recognized working New Mexicans across the state, celebrating Labor Day at community events with organized labor and issuing the following statement:

“On Labor Day, we honor and celebrate the men and women who fought for protections and rights for working people across this country. Workers across New Mexico have experienced unprecedented challenges and hardship as we have weathered the COVID-19 pandemic over the past 18 months, and I am proud to lead a state that has prioritized worker health and safety across all industries.

“I am distinctly proud of the initiatives my administration has enacted for workers across New Mexico, from providing long-overdue wage increases for working people across industries, to securing a new collective bargaining agreement with state employees after a decade of failed negotiations, to ensuring safe workplaces amid the pandemic. We will always respect the rights of workers to collectively bargain and advocate for a safe, productive, fair workplace, and I look forward to continuing our strong relationship with both working families and unions.”