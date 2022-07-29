New Jersey Governor Takes Action on Legislation

Governor Murphy Takes Action on Legislation
TRENTON – Today, Governor Phil Murphy signed the following bills into law:
- S-144/A-2159 (Diegnan, Beach/Egan, Danielsen, Park) – Establishes “COVID-19 Frontline Healthcare Worker Memorial Commission.”
- S-1177/A-4032 (Lagana, Gopal/Coughlin) – Revises out-of-network arbitration process
- S-2677/A-4068 (Pou/Wimberly, Sumter, Reynolds-Jackson) – Amends requirements for certain mixed use parking projects undertaken by municipal redevelopers under Economic Redevelopment and Growth Grant program; increases total available tax credits by $25 million
- A-1797/S-1906 (DeAngelo, Dancer, Dunn/Diegnan, Greenstein) – Clarifies that member of SPRS may receive accidental disability benefit under certain circumstances.
- A3110/S2049 (Jasey, Benson, Reynolds-Jackson/Codey, Schepisi) – Establishes minimum Medicaid reimbursement rates for brain injury services.
- A-3898/S-2522 (Pintor Marin, Space/Ruiz) – Makes FY2022 supplemental appropriation of $3 million for mosquito control.
- A-4193/S-2759 (Greenwald/Singleton) – Adjusts municipal ballot question for amusement games for future elections and repeals section of law creating office of Amusement Games Control Commissioner