New Jersey Governor Sign MOU with Ireland’s Universities

Governor Phil Murphy and Choose New Jersey Sign Historic Memorandums of Understanding with Ireland’s Top Tech Universities and Incubator

NJ (STL.News) Governor Phil Murphy, alongside Choose New Jersey President & CEO Wesley Mathews, today celebrated the signing of three Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) between New Jersey academic and real estate entities with top Irish tech universities and a prominent startup accelerator. The MOUs aim to create mutually beneficial opportunities and forge collaboration in innovative projects that foster entrepreneurship, business development, career development, and international education.

“A consistent effort of my administration has been helping New Jersey institutions in identifying and partnering with entities that can help grow New Jersey’s economy and create good-paying jobs,” said Governor Murphy. “The partnerships solidified today are an example of the fruits of those efforts. The MOU’s signed today will further propel New Jersey’s path toward economic progress as we welcome new partnerships, opportunities, and perspectives to our state. Today’s announcement will facilitate international collaborations that will spur economic growth and build a vibrant technology ecosystem rooted in New Jersey’s legacy of innovation.”

“New Jersey is a global technology hub,” Wesley Mathews, President and CEO of Choose New Jersey added. “The MOUs signed today demonstrate that international institutions recognize what we already know – that the state’s unique combination of top-tier universities, talent, infrastructure, and ideal location make us extremely appealing to global institutions. Choose New Jersey is proud to facilitate these partnerships and assist more Irish companies as they consider growth opportunities in New Jersey.”

The first MOU was signed between New Jersey City University (NJCU) and Atlantic Technological University (ATU). Among other items, the agreement calls for connecting companies participating in the ATU incubator programs and companies aligned with NJCU’s School of Business and the Guarini Institute for International Education and Economic Mobility, with the ecosystem in New Jersey and the west and northwest of Ireland respectively. Both schools will facilitate student trips to the other’s campuses to complement career development opportunities and engage in faculty exchanges and connections. Lastly, the MOU will provide access to working space at the NJCU School of Business innovation center for ATU entrepreneurs to explore expansion into the U.S. market.

“This agreement with Atlantic Technological University will benefit our respective communities by leveraging the considerable talent and abilities of our faculty, staff, and students,” said Dr. Bernard McSherry, Founding Dean of the NJCU School of Business. “Working together, we will foster economic development, and the good jobs that accompany it, in both New Jersey and Ireland”

“I can’t wait to see the results of this partnership,” said Dr. Orla Flynn, President of ATU. “The arrangement signed today with NJCU will open doors of collaboration and opportunity for both partners and we look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship with NJCU.”

The second MOU signed is between NJCU and Guinness Enterprise Centre (GEC) with each signee agreeing to connect companies associated with each to the other’s ecosystem for the purpose of business development and knowledge-sharing. NJCU will provide access to workspace for startups associated with GEC as a soft-landing to test the U.S. market. In turn, GEC will offer experiential learning opportunities and invite NJCU faculty and students to visit the GEC and learn more about the Irish tech ecosystem.

“NJCU is committed to increasing the economic mobility of our students by championing initiatives that foster innovative career opportunities with international entities,” said Dr. Adrian Franco, Executive Director of the Guarini Institute for International Education and Economic Mobility. “We look forward to connecting our students and faculty with the GEC and facilitating interactions between this world-renowned incubator and the business ecosystem in New Jersey.”

Eamonn Sayers, Centre Manager of GEC added, “This partnership will be a huge asset to our member companies and the wider Irish startup ecosystem who now have access to the major tech hub on the East Coast of the United States. The relationship with NJCU will mean access to workspace as well as key introductions to capital firms and business development opportunities.”

The third MOU is between New Brunswick Development Corporation (DEVCO), Atlantic Technological University (ATU), and Choose New Jersey. This collaboration will promote foreign direct investment, enhance the global competitiveness of New Jersey and Irish companies and support collaborative research and development in areas of common interest. Choose New Jersey will act as an interface and provide support to ATU startups, and ATU will actively educate its community on the advantages of a New Jersey location. DEVCO will offer ATU companies six months of free office, lab, or coworking space at the New Jersey Innovation & Technology HUB located in New Brunswick.

Christopher Paladino, President of DEVCO remarked, “I am looking forward to a long and productive relationship with ATU. Our state-of-the-art facilities can assist ATU’s companies as they look for a full-time home in New Jersey.”

Dr. Orla Flynn added, “We look forward to working with Choose New Jersey and DEVCO to accelerate the growth of ATU-supported tech companies who are looking to expand their operations across the Atlantic.”