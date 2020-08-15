New Billboards Urge Community Action – Operation Legend

KANSAS CITY, MO (STL.News) New billboards at several Kansas City, Missouri, locations will encourage the community to take action to reduce violent crime as part of Operation LeGend.

Digital billboards at five locations starting today urge citizens to “Help Stop Violent Crime in K.C.” by calling the anonymous Tips Hotline, 816-474-TIPS or (816) 474-8477.

“Witnesses and those who have information about a crime should know their tips are completely anonymous through 474-TIPS,” Garrison said. “If we’re going to solve the problem of violent crime in Kansas City, we need the community’s support.”

Lamar Advertising is providing digital billboards at I-29 and Barry Road, I-670 and I-35, I-35/29 and Armour Road, I-70 and I-470, and I-35 and I-435. The billboards feature the TIPS Hotline number, along with the #OperationLegend hashtag and the seals of each of the agencies involved in Operation LeGend.

“On behalf of all of the law enforcement partners participating in Operation LeGend,” Garrison added, “I want to express our gratitude to the FBI, Crime Stoppers, and Lamar Advertising Company for their contributions to this public awareness campaign.”

Operation LeGend

Operation LeGend is a federal partnership with local law enforcement to address the increase in homicides and violent crime in Kansas City, Mo., in 2020. The operation honors the memory of four-year-old LeGend Taliferro, one of the youngest fatalities during a record-breaking year of homicides and shootings. Additional federal agents were assigned to the operation from the FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE