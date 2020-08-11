Nashville: MNPD Helicopter Followed Accused Felon Richard Braden for Nearly 60 Miles

MNPD Helicopter Followed Accused Felon Richard Braden for Nearly 60 Miles Before He Finally Stopped

Nashville, TN (STL.News) Despite fleeing nearly 60 miles from Nashville to Cornersville, Tennessee, Friday afternoon, accused felon Richard Braden, 31, couldn’t get away from an MNPD helicopter and, ultimately, the Tennessee Highway Patrol which successfully spiked his tires twice on I-65 south.

The MNPD’s involvement with Braden began at 4 p.m. Friday when Officer Anthony Cavis saw his gold Toyota traveling erratically and swerving on Gallatin Pike. The car pulled into the Madison Square shopping center and a check of the tag showed that Braden was wanted in Sumner County for evading arrest and theft. Officer Cavis approached the Toyota on foot, told Braden he had outstanding warrants and directed him to surrender. Instead, Braden lit a glass pipe that appeared to contain cocaine rocks and told the officer, “If I smoke all of this you can’t charge me with it.” Braden then put his car into gear and repeatedly rammed officer Cavis’ police car, enabling him to get away. An MNPD helicopter spotted the Toyota and began monitoring it from the air as Braden traveled on I-65 south out of Davidson County toward Alabama. Along the way, officers and deputies from outside jurisdictions tried to deploy spike strips, but each time Braden was able to avoid them.

When Braden reached Maury County, state troopers successfully spiked his tires. Braden continued to drive, but his speeds slowed considerably. State troopers spiked the tires again in Marshall County. Braden’s car finally came to a stop about five miles later. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Braden, of Goodlettsville, is now being held in the Metro Jail in lieu of $119,500 bond on charges of aggravated assault on officers by almost hitting them with the car, felony evading arrest, leaving the scene of a crash and evidence tampering.

