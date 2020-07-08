MPD: Vehicle of Interest Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a vehicle of interest in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in the 300 block of Todd Place, Northeast.

At approximately 10:59 am, a suspect fired shots at the victim, from a vehicle, then fled the scene. The victim was treated at a local hospital for a non-life threatening injury.

A vehicle of interest was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below. T he vehicle is described as a silver 4-door sedan with heavy damage to the front passenger side fender.

Anyone who can identify this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

