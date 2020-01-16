More than $1.7 Million Approved for Lumberton North Carolina Debris Removal

City of Lumberton Has Been Approved for a Total $4.4 Million in Hurricane Florence Expenses

Raleigh, NC (STL.News) The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved an additional $1.7 million to reimburse the City of Lumberton for debris removal costs following Hurricane Florence. The approval brings the total to more than $4.4 million to reimburse the city for Hurricane Florence-related expenses.

More than 15,500 cubic yards of hurricane-related vegetative debris—enough to fill more than 80 train boxcars—was collected in Lumberton. Additionally, more than 47 tons of construction and demolition debris was collected.

Funds for this project cover work completed from Jan. 28, 2019 through July 14, 2019.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.

FEMA’s total share for Wilmington’s debris removal expenses is more than $1.3 million and the state’s share is more than $447,000.