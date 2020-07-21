Montgomery Police Arrests Ahmad M. McKeithan for Drug Possession

Montgomery County, Maryland (STL.News) Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Alcohol Initiatives Unit have arrested and charged Ahmad M. McKeithan, age 19, of the 600 block of M Street in Northeast, Washington, D.C., with drug and firearm-related offenses to include possession of a loaded handgun in a vehicle, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance with the intent to distribute.

On July 17, at approximately 11:39 p.m., an Alcohol Initiatives Unit officer was on routine patrol and was driving in the area of Colesville Road and Georgia Avenue in downtown Silver Spring when he conducted a traffic stop of a Hyundai Genesis.

The officer identified the driver and immediately detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the car. McKeithan was identified as the front-seat passenger and the officers further observed three additional passengers in the vehicle. Upon speaking with the driver, the officer immediately detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the car. During a search of the vehicle, officers located marijuana, several pills that were determined to be oxycodone, and a loaded high-capacity 40 caliber handgun. During a search of McKeithan, officers located approximately $2,200 in currency. McKeithan stated to the officers that the handgun and the oxycodone pills belonged to him.

McKeithan is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to his age.

McKeithan was arrested and transported to the Central Processing Unit. He was released after posting a $5,000 bond.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE