Monroeville Man Makhan Singh Sentenced in Marriage Fraud Scheme

(STL.News) – A resident of Monroeville, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to three years of probation and a $5,000 fine on his conviction of conspiracy charges related to marriage fraud and visa fraud, United States Attorney Scott W. Brady announced today.

United States District Judge Nora Barry Fischer imposed the sentence on Makhan Singh, 53.

According to information presented to the court, from in and around 2011 through in and around October of 2018, Makhan Singh conspired with his brother, Rajinder Singh, and United States citizen Dawn Haroulakis, to knowingly facilitate or enter into a marriage for the purpose of evading the immigration laws. The court was further advised that Makhan Singh offered to pay Ms. Haroulakis if she would marry his brother so that Rajinder, a native and citizen of India, could obtain legal permanent residency in the United States. Ms. Haroulakis agreed to the sham marriage, and Makhan Singh then made payments of more than $15,000 to Ms. Haroulakis in exchange for her marriage to Rajinder Singh.

Assistant United States Attorneys Christy C. Wiegand and Brendan McKenna prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

The Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Haroulakis, in connection with the Pittsburgh Document and Benefit Fraud Task Force (DBFTF). The DBFTF is a multi-agency partnership established to focus on high-impact criminal investigations involving the use of fraudulent documents in furtherance of immigrations benefit applications and petitions, financial fraud, criminal work-site enforcement, and public benefits fraud. The Pittsburgh DBFTF consists of the following agencies: Homeland Security Investigations, US Citizenship and Immigration Services, the Social Security Administration-Office of the Inspector General, the Internal Revenue Service-Criminal Investigations, US Department of State-Diplomatic Security Service, US Department of Agriculture- Office of the Inspector General, US Department of Labor- Office of the Inspector General, and the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE