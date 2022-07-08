Monessen Man Sentenced for Receiving Cocaine

Monessen Man Sentenced to 5 Years for Receiving a Kilo of Cocaine Sent through the US Mail

A former resident of Monessen, Pennsylvania, has been sentenced in federal court to 60 months’ imprisonment and four years’ supervised release on his conviction of violating federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.

United States District Judge William S. Stickman imposed the sentence on Shaiquane Harrison, age 27.

According to information presented to the court, Harrison attempted to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine. On March 1, 2021, law enforcement conducted a controlled delivery operation of a parcel that previously contained one kilogram of cocaine to a residence in Monessen, Pennsylvania.

Following the control delivery of the parcel, mobile surveillance observed the defendant arrive in a rental vehicle, take possession of the parcel and then depart in the rental vehicle. Law enforcement followed the defendant to another Monessen residence and saw Harrison enter that residence with the parcel. Upon entering the residence, law enforcement observed the defendant, who had pieces of the parcel in his hands, flee contrary to directives to stop.

Prior to jumping a fence, Harrison leaned through a window of a shed, hid a loaded handgun with an extended magazine, and dropped his cellular phone. A search of the phone revealed texts notifying Harrison that the parcel was sent and also revealed browser history of him tracking the parcel.

Assistant United States Attorney Brendan J. McKenna prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

United States Attorney Chung commended the United States Postal Inspection Service for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Harrison.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today