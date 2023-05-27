Missouri Lottery Winner in St. Joseph, MO

(STL.News) A Missouri Lottery player at Speedy Convenience, 2728 Messanie St. in St. Joseph, scratched and matched his way to a $100,000 top prize on a “Triple Cherry Crossword” Scratchers ticket.

“Triple Cherry Crossword” is a $5 game that currently offers over $12 million in unclaimed prizes, including two more $100,000 top prizes.

It’s the second large Scratchers prize won in St. Joseph this month. A “Silver & Gold” Scratchers ticket worth $50,000 was previously sold at Garfield 66, located at 1029 Garfield Ave.

In FY22, players in Buchanan County won more than $26 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.6 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $3.7 million in Lottery proceeds went to educational programs in the county.

SOURCE: Missouri Lottery