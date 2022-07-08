Missouri Governor Parson Makes Five Appointments

Governor Parson Makes Five Appointments To Various Boards And Commissions, Fill Two County Office Vacancies

JEFFERSON CITY, Governor Mike Parson announced five appointments to various boards and commissions and filled two county office vacancies.

Rachel Boyce, of Goodson, was appointed as the Polk County Collector of Revenue.

Ms. Boyce has served as Deputy Collector for the Polk County Collector of Revenue’s Office since 2012. Prior to her position with the county, she worked at Bolivar Family Chiropractic as a Chiropractic Assistant. Ms. Boyce earned her Associates of Arts in business from Axia College of Western International University.

Joshua Ford, of Cape Girardeau, was appointed to the State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors.

Mr. Ford has been in the funeral industry for over 13 years. He currently is the Vice President of Ford & Sons Funeral Home Inc., and President of Ford & Sons Funeral Home – Jackson Inc. Since 2017, Mr. Ford has been Managing Partner, Manager/ Funeral Director, and Apprentice Funeral Director for State Financial Services, LLC. He earned his Bachelor of Science in management from Arkansas State University and a Master of Business Administration from Southern Illinois University.

Brandon Henry, of St. Louis, was appointed to the State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors.

Mr. Henry has served as the Chief Executive Officer of Henry Funeral & Cremation Services since 2016. Prior to serving as CEO, he served as the Funeral Director of Eddie Randle & Sons Funeral Home. In addition to his experience in the funeral industry, Mr. Henry served as a Police Officer for the St. Louis County Police Department for seven years. He earned a Associate of Applied Science in funeral directing from St. Louis Community College.

Taylor Howe, of Lebanon, was appointed to the State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors.

Mr. Howe serves as the Vice President of Cantlon Otterness & Viets Funeral Home. He also served as Funeral Director and Embalmer at Butler Funeral Home for four years. Mr. Howe earned a Bachelor of Arts in history and political science from Southwest Baptist University and gained his Associate of Applied Science from the Dallas Institute of Funeral Services.

Cynthia Lee, of West Plains, was appointed as the Howell County Circuit Clerk.

Ms. Lee has served as Chief Deputy Clerk for the Howell County Circuit Clerk’s Office since 2017 and has over 20 years experience working in the Office. Ms. Lee holds a certificate of completion in accounting I & II from the American Institute of Banking and a certificate in office administration and technology from South Central Vocational Tech.

Debbi McGinnis, of Bolivar, was appointed to the State Tax Commission.

Ms. McGinnis currently serves as the Collector of Revenue for Polk County and has held the position for the past 27 years. She has been in the finance industry since 1981 working in various roles, including as a teller for Commerce Bank, bank officer at Farmers State Bank, and student loan representative for the State of Missouri. She was named the National Outstanding Collector by the National Association of County Collectors, Treasurers, and Finance Officers in 2021. Ms. McGinnis earned her Bachelor of Science in agricultural economics from Missouri State University and her Master of Public Administration with an emphasis in finance from the University of Missouri St. Louis.

Dr. Andrew Moore, of Cape Girardeau, was appointed to the Southeast Missouri State University Board of Governors.

Dr. Moore is a physician and the Medical Director at Southeast Cancer Center in Cape Girardeau. Additionally, he currently serves as the Medical Director for Southeast Home Health and Hospice and Outpatient Palliative Care Service Line, Assistant Medical Director at the Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau, and as a member of the Veeva Systems Medical Advisory Board. Dr. Moore earned his Bachelor of Liberal Arts and Doctor of Medicine from the University of Missouri–Kansas City.