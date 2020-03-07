Missouri Governor Parson Appoints Heather R. Cunningham as Associate Circuit Judge for the 21st Judicial Circuit

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) Today, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced the appointment of Heather R. Cunningham as Associate Circuit Judge for the 21st Judicial Circuit. She will fill the Associate Circuit Judge vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Jason Dodson to Circuit Judge.

Ms. Cunningham, of Ballwin, is currently a Family Court Commissioner in the Juvenile Division of the 21st Circuit. She holds a Bachelor of Science in political science with a minor in history from Bradley University in Peoria, Illinois, and a Juris Doctorate from St. Louis University School of Law. Outside of the courtroom, Ms. Cunningham is very active within her church and community.