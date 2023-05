JEFFERSON CITY, MO (STL.News) April 28, 2023, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced he will appoint Brad Eidson as Associate Circuit Judge for Texas County in the 25th Judicial Circuit. Mr. Eidson will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Doug Gaston.

Mr. Eidson of Houston serves as a municipal attorney for the City of Houston. He completed his undergraduate studies at Missouri State University and received a Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri­–Kansas City.