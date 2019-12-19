Missouri Department of Conservation Assigns New Agent, Benjamin Bardot to Mercer County

St. Joseph, MO (STL.News) The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has assigned Benjamin Bardot to serve as conservation agent in Mercer County. Bardot grew up in Lonedell, Mo., in Franklin County. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in wildlife conservation and management, with a minor in forestry, from Missouri State University.

“I’m looking forward to getting involved in the community, things like putting on conservation programs in the schools,” Bardot said. “I’ll be getting involved and letting everybody know I’m here and willing to help them out.”

Among his hobbies are hunting, hiking, fishing, float trips, target shooting and golf. A resident of Princeton, he also enjoys spending time with his family.

Agent Bardot can be reached at (660) 953-0052 or by email at Benjamin.Bardot@mdc.mo.gov .