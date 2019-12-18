Missouri Department of Conservation Announces New Conservation Agent, Alex Walker to Clay County

Kansas City, MO (STL.News) The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has assigned Alex Walker to a conservation agent post in Clay County. Walker grew up in Nixa, Mo. He graduated from Missouri State University in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in wildlife conservation and management. Walker is a recent graduate of MDC’s Conservation Agent Training Academy.

Clay County has a wide variety of outdoor activities, he noted, from fishing at Smithville Lake to wildlife in both rural and suburban areas.

“I’m looking forward to working with everyone in the Kansas City area,” Walker said. “This is a good area. There’s lots of things to do year-round.”

In 2017, Walker began working for MDC as an hourly employee at the Andy Dalton Shooting Range near Springfield. He enjoys spending time outdoors and watching movies at local movie theaters. Walker lives in Smithville with his wife, Ashton.