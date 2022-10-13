Minister warns Tory MPs against removing Liz Truss as pressure grows on PM – UK politics live

Cleverly: Government will make ‘tough decisions’ on public spending

The foreign secretary, James Cleverly, said the government will be making “professional and tough decisions” on public spending.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he said:

There are always areas of public expenditure where we can make sure that the growth doesn’t outmatch the growth in economy. Defence is going to grow to 3% of GDP. That is above inflation growth. That is committed to. There are other areas where we are going to have to keep it much closer to inflationary growth, but the Prime Minister said we are not going to be cutting public services. We are going to be making professional and tough decisions and we are going to grow the economy because the economic growth is going to be the thing that unlocks all those options for us. They are not mutually exclusive.

He added that people should not have been surprised by Liz Truss’s plans for growth which formed the basis of Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget.

The PM had “said she would protect people and businesses who were facing an unprecedented increase in their energy bills”, Cleverly said: