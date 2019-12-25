Michigan News: public hearing to consider the possible parole of Roy Lundy, Jr., #112989

Lansing, MI (STL.News) The Michigan Parole Board will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 to consider the possible parole of Roy Lundy, Jr., #112989. It will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the Handlon Michigan Training Center; Richard A. Handlon Correctional Facility in Ionia, Michigan.

Roy Lundy, Jr. is serving three Life sentences for the crime of Criminal Sexual Conduct, 1st Degree (three counts). He was sentenced on June 13, 1979 out of Wayne County.

Ricardo R. Moore, Member of the Michigan Parole Board, will conduct the hearing under the provisions of the Lifer Law, MCLA 791.234.

Capacity at the public hearing venue is limited; admittance will be on a first come, first serve basis.

