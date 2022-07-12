Michigan Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Gun Crime

A Michigan man was sentenced today to three years and five months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on October 17, 2021, a woman at a Huntington bar called 911 to report that Terrell Jerome Greenlee, also known as Julian Johnson, 34, of Detroit, had brandished a firearm and pointed it at her. Responding law enforcement officers encountered Greenlee outside the bar and found a loaded Springfield XD 10mm handgun in his waistband. Greenlee admitted to possessing the firearm, and that it had been previously been reported as stolen.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Greenlee knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because he had been convicted of first-degree robbery in Cabell County Circuit Court on May 6, 2014.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Huntington Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Courtney L. Cremeans prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today