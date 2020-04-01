Mexican National Josue Calvo-Burguet Sentenced for Returning to U.S. after Removal

(STL.News) – A Mexican national was sentenced today in federal court in Portland for being found in the United States after removal, U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank announced.

Chief U.S. District Judge Jon D. Levy sentenced Josue Calvo-Burguet, 37, to time served (approximately three months). Calvo-Burguet pleaded guilty on February 18, 2020.

According to court records, on January 7, 2020, U.S. Border Patrol agents stopped a van in Turner, Maine. Calvo-Burguet, who was inside the van, told the agents that he was in the United States illegally, after having been removed on two prior occasions. Immigration records showed that he had been removed from the United States in March 2018 and again in July 2018.

Because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, and for health and safety reasons, Calvo-Burguet participated by telephone from the Cumberland County Jail. Telephonic sentencings were recently permitted by the U.S. Congress as part of the CARES Act. Yesterday the U.S. District Court for the District of Maine entered a general order permitting such telephonic proceedings.

