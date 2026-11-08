Mexican Judge Arrested in $2 Million Bribery Case

Federal prosecutors allege a Mexican judge accepted millions of dollars to release a Canadian drug-trafficking suspect connected to former Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding. The international investigation now involves authorities in the United States, Mexico, Colombia, and Canada.

LOS ANGELES, CA – November 8, 2026 (STL.News) A Mexican federal judge has been arrested in Colombia following a United States investigation into allegations that he accepted a $2 million bribe to authorize the release of a Canadian national accused of participating in a major international cocaine-trafficking organization.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced November 5 that Luis Benítez Alcántara, 49, of Mexico City, had been arrested November 1 in Colombia. Federal prosecutors have charged him with nine counts of being an accessory after the fact in connection with his alleged assistance to Andrew Clark, 36, a Canadian defendant accused of occupying a senior leadership position in a criminal organization associated with former Olympic snowboarder Ryan James Wedding.

According to federal authorities, Benítez allegedly exploited his position as a district judge overseeing Clark’s extradition proceedings in Mexico to secure the defendant’s release from custody. Prosecutors contend that the judicial decisions were made in exchange for approximately $2 million.

The allegations represent a significant development in the broader investigation of an international drug-trafficking organization that American authorities accuse of transporting large quantities of cocaine across several countries while engaging in murder, attempted murder, and other violent criminal activity.

The case also raises serious questions about the vulnerability of international extradition proceedings to corruption and the challenges law enforcement agencies face when pursuing criminal organizations operating across national borders.

Federal Judge Accused of Accepting $2 Million

The allegations against Benítez originated from proceedings involving Clark, who was arrested in Mexico in October 2024 on American charges involving drug trafficking, murder, and attempted murder.

Clark was wanted by United States authorities in connection with the criminal organization allegedly operated by Wedding, a Canadian former Olympic snowboarder.

After Clark’s arrest, his case came before Benítez, a district judge in Mexico City responsible for overseeing the extradition proceedings.

In November 2024, the United States formally requested Clark’s extradition to face criminal prosecution.

Federal investigators allege that between November 2024 and February 2025, Clark transferred approximately $2.75 million through intermediaries in multiple smaller transactions intended to facilitate his release from Mexican custody.

During that period, prosecutors say Clark negotiated an arrangement to pay Benítez approximately $2 million in exchange for favorable judicial action.

The alleged agreement culminated on February 24, 2025.

According to the Justice Department, Benítez received the full $2 million payment that day and subsequently granted Clark bond and ordered his release.

Federal prosecutors contend that the judge’s actions improperly allowed a defendant facing serious international criminal charges to escape lawful detention.

However, Clark’s release was short-lived.

Authorities rearrested him several days later and transferred him to the United States, where the criminal prosecution against him remains pending.

The allegations against Benítez are contained in a second superseding indictment returned September 4, 2026.

Arrest in Colombia Creates New Extradition Case

Benítez’s arrest in Colombia adds another international legal proceeding to an already complex criminal investigation.

Although the alleged misconduct occurred while Benítez served as a judge in Mexico, American prosecutors are seeking to hold him accountable under federal law for allegedly assisting a defendant facing prosecution in the United States.

The Justice Department has announced its intention to request Benítez’s extradition from Colombia.

An extradition request would require cooperation between American and Colombian authorities and consideration of the applicable legal requirements.

The fact that Benítez was arrested abroad does not automatically establish his guilt or guarantee that he will be transferred to American custody.

The proceedings will determine whether he can be surrendered to the United States to face the charges contained in the indictment.

If convicted, Benítez faces a statutory maximum penalty of 15 years in federal prison on each of the nine accessory-after-the-fact counts.

That potential punishment should not be interpreted as an automatic combined sentence of 135 years. Any sentence would depend on the applicable federal sentencing laws, judicial findings, and decisions concerning whether sentences would run concurrently or consecutively.

The Justice Department has not announced a conviction or sentence against Benítez.

Ryan Wedding’s Alleged International Drug Organization

The underlying criminal investigation centers on Ryan James Wedding, 44, a former Canadian Olympic snowboarder whom American prosecutors accuse of leading an extensive international cocaine-trafficking organization.

Wedding’s shift from international athletic competition to the center of a major federal criminal investigation has drawn attention across North America.

Federal investigators allege that the organization moved substantial quantities of cocaine through a distribution network involving Colombia, Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

The organization allegedly relied on international transportation routes, financial intermediaries, and individuals occupying leadership positions within its operations.

American authorities have also accused Wedding and associates of involvement in murder and attempted murder.

Those allegations are separate from the charges against Benítez, although the judge’s case is connected to the broader investigation through his alleged assistance to Clark.

The Justice Department has described Clark as Wedding’s second-in-command, making his detention and prosecution important components of the government’s efforts to dismantle the alleged organization.

Wedding previously appeared on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Authorities apprehended him in Mexico in January 2026 and later transferred him to the United States.

As of the Justice Department’s November 5 announcement, Wedding remained in federal custody awaiting criminal proceedings.

Two separate trials were scheduled for March 31, 2027, and October 26, 2027.

Wedding and Clark have pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges. Their guilt has not been established.

Why the Alleged Judicial Corruption Matters

The case highlights a potential weakness in international criminal investigations: even when police identify and arrest a wanted defendant, judicial proceedings can become another critical hurdle in securing a prosecution.

Extradition cases are particularly sensitive because they involve the legal systems and sovereignty of multiple countries.

A person arrested abroad generally cannot simply be transported to the United States without an appropriate legal basis and procedures.

Judges may be responsible for evaluating detention, procedural rights, and other questions that arise while extradition requests are considered.

These responsibilities give judicial officials considerable authority over whether a defendant remains detained while the legal process continues.

Prosecutors allege that Benítez abused precisely that authority.

If the allegations are proven, the case would demonstrate how corruption within a judicial proceeding can interfere with an international criminal investigation even after law enforcement agencies have successfully apprehended a suspect.

It would also underscore the importance of investigating financial transactions, intermediaries, and official decisions that may influence extradition outcomes.

The broader concern extends beyond a single judge or defendant.

International criminal organizations frequently operate across jurisdictions with different laws, enforcement capabilities, and legal procedures. Their ability to exploit weaknesses in those systems can complicate efforts to investigate and prosecute alleged crimes.

At the same time, allegations involving a judicial official must be evaluated through the criminal justice process rather than treated as established misconduct before trial.

Homeland Security Task Force-Led Coordinated Effort

The investigation involved multiple law enforcement agencies and international partners.

According to the Justice Department, the FBI worked with the Los Angeles Police Department and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s federal policing division.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel in Buffalo, New York, and Colombian law enforcement agencies also provided assistance.

Colombia’s National Police Directorate of Criminal Investigation and Interpol also participated, including its specialized interagency investigative group.

The Justice Department’s Judicial Attaché Office in Bogotá and Office of International Affairs also worked with Colombian authorities to secure Benítez’s arrest.

The investigation was conducted under the Homeland Security Task Force initiative, established pursuant to Executive Order 14159.

The initiative coordinates federal agencies and law enforcement partners in investigations involving international criminal organizations, drug cartels, human trafficking networks, and related criminal activity.

In this case, investigators pursued not only individuals accused of operating an international drug organization but also a judicial official alleged to have assisted one of its senior members.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California is handling the prosecution.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lyndsi Allsop and Joshua J. Lee are assigned to the case.

Federal Officials Emphasize Accountability

Federal officials described the arrest as part of a broader commitment to pursuing individuals who allegedly use public positions to assist international criminal organizations.

Attorney General Todd Blanche stated that American authorities intend to pursue corrupt officials who help drug traffickers operating in the United States, regardless of where those officials are located.

FBI Director Kash Patel also emphasized the international cooperation involved in the investigation.

According to the Justice Department, Patel credited the FBI’s Los Angeles personnel, law enforcement representatives in Bogotá, local partners, and federal prosecutors for their roles in the operation.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli for the Central District of California emphasized the importance of investigating individuals accused of abusing positions of public trust.

The statements reflect the government’s position that investigating an alleged criminal organization may require examining people outside its immediate leadership, including individuals accused of facilitating the organization’s activities.

The government’s allegations, however, remain subject to proof in court.

Financial Transfers Form a Central Part of the Case

One of the most significant elements of the indictment involves the alleged movement of money before Clark’s release.

According to prosecutors, approximately $2.75 million was transferred through intermediaries between November 2024 and February 2025.

The government alleges that these transactions were intended to secure Clark’s release from Mexican custody.

Of that amount, approximately $2 million allegedly represented the payment negotiated with Benítez.

The distinction between the overall $2.75 million in transfers and the alleged $2 million payment to the judge is important.

The indictment does not establish that Benítez personally received the entire $2.75 million.

Instead, prosecutors identify the larger amount as funds transferred through intermediaries to obtain Clark’s release.

The alleged timing of the final payment and the judge’s decision on February 24, 2025, are central to the prosecution’s account.

Investigators will need to establish the necessary elements of the charged offenses through admissible evidence, subject to challenges by the defense.

Financial records, communications, and judicial documents may become important evidence, although the public announcement does not establish which specific materials prosecutors will introduce at trial.

What Happens Next?

The immediate issue is the anticipated extradition request involving Benítez.

American authorities must pursue the necessary legal process in Colombia before the judge can be brought to the United States to answer the charges.

Meanwhile, the criminal cases involving Wedding and Clark remain separate proceedings.

Wedding’s scheduled 2027 trials represent another major stage in the federal government’s effort to prosecute the alleged international cocaine-trafficking organization.

The outcome of those cases could determine whether prosecutors establish the extensive criminal conduct described in their indictments.

For Benítez, the prosecution must prove that his alleged conduct satisfies the requirements of the federal accessory-after-the-fact charges.

The case also illustrates how an investigation initially focused on drug trafficking and violent crime can expand into allegations of official corruption and obstruction of criminal proceedings.

The arrest in Colombia shows the investigation’s geographic reach, involving alleged criminal activity and law enforcement cooperation across several countries.

For American authorities, the broader objective is to prosecute individuals accused of participating in international criminal networks and those alleged to have knowingly helped them evade justice.

Whether the government can establish its allegations against Benítez will ultimately be decided through the judicial process.

Presumption of Innocence

All charges described in this article are allegations. Luis Benítez Alcántara, Ryan James Wedding, Andrew Clark, and other defendants are presumed innocent unless and until a court of law finds them guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

An indictment is a formal accusation and does not prove guilt or constitute a criminal conviction.

Source: U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Public Affairs, November 5, 2026 — Homeland Security Task Force Investigation Leads to Mexican Federal Judge’s Arrest on U.S. Charges of Accepting $2 Million Bribe to Free Canadian Drug Trafficker Charged with Ryan Wedding.