St. Louis County Man Convicted of Gun, Drug Crimes

ST. LOUIS, MO – October 22, 2026 (STL.News) A 44-year-old St. Louis County man with a previous federal firearms conviction has been found guilty of 12 federal crimes after prosecutors presented evidence that he repeatedly sold firearms, methamphetamine, and fentanyl to an undercover federal agent while serving a term of supervised release.

A federal jury in U.S. District Court in St. Louis convicted Brandon Shaw Thursday after a trial that began Monday, October 19. The verdict concluded a criminal trial centered on a series of transactions involving an undercover agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, Shaw sold 11 firearms, more than four pounds of methamphetamine and more than 30 grams of fentanyl to an undercover ATF agent during an investigation that began in September 2023.

Federal prosecutors said audio and video recordings documented the transactions, providing evidence presented to jurors during the trial.

The convictions involve five counts of distributing a controlled substance, six counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of dealing firearms without a federal license.

The case highlights the federal government’s efforts to investigate illegal firearms transactions and drug distribution in the St. Louis metropolitan area, particularly when individuals with previous felony convictions continue engaging in prohibited activities.

St. Louis County Man – Undercover ATF Investigation Began in September 2023

The federal investigation began with a transaction arranged through a confidential informant.

According to evidence presented at trial, the informant arranged for Shaw to sell a firearm to an undercover ATF agent on September 13, 2023.

That initial transaction became the starting point for a series of additional purchases conducted over approximately four months.

During the investigation, Shaw sold 10 additional firearms to the undercover agent, bringing the total to 11.

The investigation also involved multiple sales of methamphetamine and fentanyl, two controlled substances that have been major concerns for federal and local law enforcement agencies.

Federal prosecutors reported that the total quantity of methamphetamine exceeded four pounds, while the fentanyl transactions involved more than 30 grams.

The Justice Department did not disclose the individual prices of the firearms or drugs, the total amount paid during the transactions, or the precise location of each sale.

However, prosecutors confirmed that the transactions were recorded, allowing the government to present direct evidence of the exchanges.

Undercover purchases are one method federal investigators use to document suspected illegal trafficking activity. These investigations can document transactions, identify individuals involved, and provide evidence for criminal prosecutions.

In Shaw’s case, the recorded transactions became central to the government’s presentation to the jury.

Some Firearms Were Built by Brandon Shaw

One significant aspect of the case involved the origin of the firearms sold to the undercover agent.

Federal prosecutors said Shaw personally built some of the weapons involved in the transactions.

Another firearm was identified as stolen.

The Justice Department did not provide a complete inventory identifying the makes, models, or technical characteristics of all 11 firearms.

It also did not specify how many weapons Shaw assembled himself or provide additional information about the stolen firearm’s original owner.

Nevertheless, the evidence that Shaw constructed some firearms added another dimension to the prosecution.

Federal law generally prohibits individuals convicted of crimes punishable by more than one year in prison from possessing firearms, subject to statutory exceptions. A separate federal licensing framework regulates those who deal firearms in the business.

The distinction is important because the government prosecuted Shaw for both unlawful possession of firearms as a convicted felon and dealing firearms without the required license.

These are separate federal offenses addressing different aspects of firearms activity.

The jury’s verdict establishes that prosecutors proved the elements of the charged offenses beyond a reasonable doubt.

St. Louis County Man, Brandon Shaw – Defendant Testified During Federal Trial

Shaw testified at his trial, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

During his testimony, he acknowledged building firearms and admitted that recordings captured him selling firearms and controlled substances to the undercover ATF agent.

He also acknowledged knowing that his previous felony conviction prohibited him from building or possessing firearms.

Those admissions mattered because they addressed both his conduct and his awareness of the legal restrictions tied to his criminal history.

The Justice Department’s announcement did not provide a complete transcript of Shaw’s testimony or describe every argument the defense presented.

It also did not identify all witnesses who testified or summarize the jury instructions.

However, the government’s announcement establishes that the jury heard testimony concerning the undercover transactions, the recordings, and Shaw’s knowledge of the firearms restrictions.

Following the trial, jurors returned guilty verdicts on all 12 counts identified in the federal announcement.

Previous Federal Firearms Conviction

The October 2026 verdict was not Shaw’s first encounter with the federal criminal justice system.

According to prosecutors, Shaw previously had been convicted in federal court of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On July 1, 2021, a federal court sentenced him to two years in prison for that offense.

His criminal history also included a supervised release violation.

On January 6, 2023, a federal court sentenced Shaw to four months in prison for violating his supervision conditions.

Supervised release is a period of court-ordered oversight that generally follows a federal prison sentence.

Individuals on supervised release must comply with court-established conditions, which can include reporting requirements, restrictions on criminal activity, and other obligations.

A violation can result in additional court proceedings and possible imprisonment.

Federal prosecutors confirmed that Shaw was still on supervised release when he committed the offenses that led to his latest convictions.

That timeline places the September 2023 undercover transactions after his January 2023 supervised-release violation sentence.

His supervised-release status may become relevant in subsequent court proceedings, although the Justice Department did not announce any new supervised-release revocation ruling tied to Thursday’s verdict.

Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Sales Raise Additional Concerns

The drug-related convictions involved two different controlled substances.

Methamphetamine is a powerful stimulant associated with addiction, significant health risks, and illegal drug distribution networks.

Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid that has contributed to overdose deaths across the United States.

The combination of firearms and controlled-substance distribution can create additional public safety concerns, particularly when illegal drug transactions involve individuals prohibited from possessing weapons.

In this investigation, federal agents documented purchases of both drugs and firearms from the same defendant.

The quantity of methamphetamine involved was substantial, exceeding four pounds across the transactions described by prosecutors.

The fentanyl sales involved more than 30 grams.

Those figures represent the amounts identified in the government’s account of the undercover investigation. They should not be interpreted as the total quantity of drugs Shaw may have possessed or distributed outside the documented transactions.

The Justice Department did not report evidence establishing additional customers, a broader distribution organization or connections to specific overdose incidents.

The confirmed findings concern the transactions presented at trial and the offenses for which Shaw was convicted.

Federal Jury Returns 12 Guilty Verdicts

The jury’s decision followed a four-day trial, beginning Monday and ending Thursday.

The convictions were divided into three categories:

Five counts of distributing a controlled substance: Related to the illegal drug transactions established through the government’s evidence.

Related to the illegal drug transactions established through the government’s evidence. Six counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm: Related to unlawful firearm possession by an individual with a qualifying prior felony conviction.

Related to unlawful firearm possession by an individual with a qualifying prior felony conviction. One count of dealing firearms without a license: Related to engaging in firearms dealing without the required federal authorization.

The 12 convictions reflect the individual federal offenses established during the prosecution.

A guilty verdict means the jury found that the government proved each offense beyond a reasonable doubt.

The verdict does not, however, establish Shaw’s eventual prison sentence.

Sentencing is a separate stage of the federal criminal process.

Federal judges consider applicable statutes, sentencing guidelines, criminal history, offense characteristics, and other legally relevant factors before imposing a sentence.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office did not announce a sentencing date or a specific sentencing recommendation in its October 22 release.

Consequently, Shaw’s eventual punishment remains undetermined in the publicly reviewed announcement.

ATF Led the Federal Investigation

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.

ATF is the federal law enforcement agency responsible for investigating numerous firearms-related offenses, including illegal trafficking, unlawful possession, and certain offenses involving firearms dealers.

The agency also works with prosecutors and other law enforcement organizations on cases in which firearms activity overlaps with violent crime or drug trafficking.

In Shaw’s case, an undercover ATF agent conducted the transactions described during the trial.

Using a confidential informant to arrange the initial purchase, followed by additional recorded transactions, allowed investigators to build evidence over several months.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jennifer Szczucinski and Joseph Green handled the federal prosecution.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri prosecuted the case, which handles federal criminal matters across eastern Missouri.

The office prosecutes offenses involving illegal firearms, drug trafficking, financial crimes, public corruption and other violations of federal law.

Case Connected to Project Safe Neighborhoods

Federal prosecutors identified Shaw’s prosecution as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a nationwide Department of Justice initiative designed to address violent crime through cooperation among law enforcement agencies and prosecutors.

The initiative operates through the country’s 94 federal judicial districts and emphasizes strategies tailored to local crime patterns and public safety priorities.

Project Safe Neighborhoods brings together federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement partners to coordinate investigations, identify serious offenders, and pursue criminal prosecutions where appropriate.

The program emphasizes partnerships, accountability and deterrence.

The Justice Department also identifies Project Safe Neighborhoods as a component of Operation Take Back America, a broader federal enforcement initiative.

Shaw’s case illustrates one form of prosecution conducted within that framework: a sustained undercover investigation involving repeated firearms and drug transactions, followed by a federal jury trial.

Although the federal government has described broader enforcement operations in the St. Louis region, the Justice Department’s announcement does not establish that Shaw’s investigation was part of any particular local enforcement surge beyond the programs expressly identified.

Illegal Firearms Remain a Regional Public Safety Priority

The intersection of illegal firearms possession and drug distribution remains a significant concern for law enforcement agencies throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Federal firearms laws are intended, in part, to restrict access to weapons by individuals whose criminal convictions legally disqualify them from possessing firearms.

Separate licensing requirements set rules for individuals and businesses that deal firearms commercially.

When an individual violates both categories of law, federal prosecutors may pursue multiple charges based on the specific conduct and supporting evidence.

Shaw’s prosecution involved repeated firearms transactions, a prior felony conviction, and the sale of substantial quantities of controlled substances.

The government’s evidence also showed that Shaw built some of the firearms himself.

The case therefore involved more than an isolated incident of unlawful firearm possession.

According to the federal account, investigators documented repeated transactions over several months before the matter proceeded to trial.

The resulting convictions demonstrate how evidence gathered through undercover purchases can support federal prosecutions involving multiple criminal statutes.

However, the verdict should not be interpreted as evidence of a broader trafficking network or additional criminal conduct beyond what prosecutors established in court.

What Happens Next?

With the jury having returned guilty verdicts, the case moves into the post-trial phase of federal criminal proceedings.

The next major step is usually sentencing, though post-trial motions and other legal proceedings may occur before a final judgment is entered.

The sentencing court will determine the appropriate punishment under federal law.

Shaw’s previous federal firearms conviction and supervised-release history are documented parts of his criminal record, but the precise effect of those circumstances on sentencing has not been established in the Justice Department’s announcement.

No sentencing date was provided in the October 22 press release.

The announcement also did not identify a final sentence, and the jury’s verdict alone should not be presumed to indicate one.

For now, the confirmed outcome is that Brandon Shaw, 44, of St. Louis County, has been convicted on 12 federal counts after a jury heard evidence concerning the repeated sale of firearms, methamphetamine, and fentanyl to an undercover ATF agent.

The case concludes the trial phase of a prosecution arising from transactions that began in September 2023, while the federal court still needs to decide on punishment.

Source: U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri, October 22, 2026, St. Louis County Felon Who Sold Guns, Drugs to ATF Found Guilty at Trial.

Legal note: Shaw has been convicted by a federal jury of the 12 offenses reported above. The Justice Department release reviewed for this article did not announce sentencing.