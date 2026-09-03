Trump Says US Ready to Strike Iran Again

WASHINGTON, DC – September 3, 2026 (STL.News) President Donald Trump said the United States is prepared to launch additional military strikes against Iran “any time we want,” signaling that Washington is keeping substantial military pressure on Tehran following a new round of attacks against Iranian military infrastructure.

Trump made the comments Wednesday after U.S. forces carried out what he described as a “very heavy attack” against Iranian targets, including equipment and installations near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

The renewed fighting represents another escalation in the prolonged confrontation between Washington and Tehran and raises fresh questions about whether the United States can contain the conflict while continuing to use military force to pressure Iran.

“We hit them hard last night, very hard,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. He said U.S. forces had destroyed newly developed Iranian equipment around the Strait of Hormuz, including defensive and offensive systems.

“It was a very heavy attack last night, and we’re prepared to do another one any time we want,” Trump said.

At the same time, Trump suggested he does not expect the renewed U.S. campaign to continue for an extended period, saying he did not believe it would last “too long.”

Why the United States Struck Iran

U.S. Central Command confirmed that American forces completed a wave of strikes against Iranian military targets on Sept. 1.

According to CENTCOM, the operation targeted facilities and equipment belonging to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including air-defense sites, radar systems, maritime assets and facilities, mine-laying capabilities and communications sites.

CENTCOM said the strikes followed recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American military personnel.

The Strait of Hormuz has become one of the most important fronts in the conflict because of its enormous significance to international energy markets. The narrow waterway connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea and carries roughly one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.

Control and security of the strait have therefore become central strategic issues for both Washington and Tehran.

Trump said Iran had attempted to restore radar and missile capabilities previously damaged by American forces.

He also claimed Iran was developing a rocket capable of deploying mines and said U.S. forces destroyed it.

“We took out all of the new equipment that they tried to build along the Strait of Hormuz — some defensive, some offensive,” Trump said.

CENTCOM said more than 50,000 U.S. service members are operating across the Middle East and remain prepared to carry out additional operations ordered by the president.

The size of that deployment illustrates the stakes for Washington. Any further Iranian attacks against American bases or personnel could trigger additional U.S. retaliation and potentially widen the confrontation.

Iran Retaliates as Civilian Casualties Are Investigated

Iran responded to the American strikes with missiles and drones directed toward U.S. positions across the region.

Reuters described the exchange as the most significant between Washington and Tehran since July, showing how quickly the conflict can intensify despite earlier attempts to reduce hostilities.

One of the most serious controversies surrounding the latest U.S. operation involves an alleged strike on a wedding gathering in Kuhestak, a coastal community in southern Iran near the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian state media reported that a missile struck a home where dozens of people had gathered for a wedding. Authorities said women and children were among those killed and that dozens of people were injured.

The Associated Press (AP) reported that four people — two women and two children — were killed in the home and more than 60 people were wounded, according to Iranian state media. A rights group cited by AP reported that another teenager was killed near a communications tower struck in the same area.

Those casualty figures originate from Iranian and other local sources and have not been independently confirmed by the U.S. military.

CENTCOM spokesman Capt. Tim Hawkins told the AP that the command was aware of reports involving civilian casualties and was examining them.

“The U.S. military never targets civilians,” Hawkins said.

The circumstances surrounding the strike remain under review, and CENTCOM has not publicly confirmed that American forces intentionally or mistakenly struck the wedding gathering.

Iran has accused the United States of committing a war crime, an allegation Washington has not accepted.

The competing accounts illustrate one of the growing risks of an expanding military campaign. Even operations aimed at military installations can produce civilian casualties, disputed targeting claims and political pressure that complicates attempts to eventually negotiate an end to hostilities.

What Happens Next in the US-Iran Conflict

Trump’s latest comments send two messages at once.

The president is signaling that the United States has the military capacity and willingness to strike Iran again quickly, while also suggesting that Washington does not intend to allow the renewed campaign to become an indefinite escalation.

Whether those goals can coexist will largely depend on Iran’s response.

The United States has previously sought to pressure Tehran into negotiations, but diplomatic efforts have repeatedly stalled. Reuters reported in August that Washington and Tehran had offered conflicting descriptions of negotiations, underscoring the difficulty of establishing a durable diplomatic process.

The Strait of Hormuz remains particularly dangerous.

Iran has claimed authority over the strategic waterway, while Washington has rejected Iranian control. Disrupting shipping through the strait could have consequences far beyond the Middle East because energy markets depend heavily on oil and natural gas moving through the corridor.

The confrontation also carries significant risks for American forces.

With more than 50,000 U.S. military personnel operating throughout the region, Iranian missile or drone attacks could expose bases and personnel in multiple countries to retaliation.

Trump’s warning that another American strike could occur “any time we want” is therefore both a deterrence message and an acknowledgment that the current confrontation is not over.

For now, the United States appears prepared to continue destroying Iranian military capabilities when Washington believes Tehran threatens American personnel or commercial shipping.

But each additional exchange increases the possibility of miscalculation.

A missile that causes substantial American casualties, a strike that produces significant civilian deaths or a major disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz could rapidly transform the current confrontation into a broader regional crisis.

Trump says he does not expect the renewed campaign to last long. His administration’s immediate challenge will be to show that military pressure can deter Iran without triggering the larger, more prolonged Middle East conflict Washington says it wants to avoid.

Sources: U.S. Central Command, Reuters, The Associated Press, CBS News and presidential remarks from the White House.