Minnesota Sheriff Says 18 Subpoenas Threaten Her Arrest

Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt says federal immigration authorities have threatened her with criminal prosecution as a dispute over ICE detainers intensifies ahead of her re-election campaign.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – October 23, 2026 (STL.News) Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt says she has received 18 federal subpoenas accompanied by threats of arrest, escalating a dispute between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities over the detention and transfer of individuals sought by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Witt made the disclosure during an interview with CBS Minnesota published Thursday, October 22, as she defended her handling of immigration enforcement and responded to criticism from both federal officials and local activists.

The controversy centers on whether the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office must comply with federal immigration detainer requests when they lack judicial warrants.

Federal authorities have warned Witt that refusing to cooperate could expose her to criminal prosecution, including potential witness-tampering charges. Witt maintains that her office is following the law and cannot continue holding individuals after their legal authority to detain them has expired.

The dispute has put one of Minnesota’s most prominent law enforcement officials at the center of a national debate over immigration enforcement, constitutional protections, federal authority, and local sheriffs’ responsibilities.

Although Witt says federal officials have threatened her with arrest, the threats do not establish that she has been charged with a crime. No criminal charge or arrest arising from the dispute was identified in the reporting reviewed for this article.

Sheriff Says Federal Threats Contradict Criticism

Witt’s latest comments came during an interview with WCCO-TV reporter Esme Murphy about the sheriff’s re-election campaign and her handling of the federal immigration operation known as Operation Metro Surge.

The sheriff has faced criticism from opposite directions.

Federal immigration officials have accused local authorities of obstructing enforcement efforts by declining to honor certain immigration detainers. Meanwhile, some immigration enforcement opponents have accused Witt of cooperating too closely with federal agencies.

Witt rejected the suggestion that her department has been excessively cooperative with ICE.

During the interview, she pointed to the 18 subpoenas and accompanying arrest threats as evidence of the federal government’s dissatisfaction with her policies.

The sheriff said her responsibility is to protect everyone in Hennepin County, regardless of political affiliation, race, or background.

Her comments reflect the difficult position local law enforcement agencies can face when federal immigration priorities conflict with local detention policies and community expectations.

The controversy is particularly significant in Hennepin County, which includes Minneapolis and operates one of Minnesota’s largest county jail systems.

Federal Officials Previously Warned of Criminal Charges

The confrontation did not begin this week.

In August, CBS Minnesota and the Minnesota Star Tribune reported that federal immigration officials warned Witt over her office’s refusal to transfer certain individuals to ICE without judicial authorization.

At that time, Witt reported receiving 17 subpoenas since early July.

Her October 22 statement increased that number to 18.

According to the earlier reporting, federal officials warned that failure to cooperate could potentially result in witness-tampering allegations.

The Minnesota Star Tribune reported that it obtained an immigration enforcement subpoena documenting the federal government’s position.

The threats raised questions about whether federal prosecutors could use criminal statutes against local officials who decline to extend detention based solely on administrative immigration requests.

Witt has maintained that her office is not obstructing criminal investigations and that federal authorities remain responsible for immigration enforcement.

She also argues that complying with detention requests lacking appropriate judicial authorization could expose her department to legal challenges.

The distinction between a subpoena, an immigration detainer, and an arrest warrant is central to understanding the controversy.

A subpoena generally requires a person or organization to provide documents, information or testimony. It does not automatically authorize an arrest.

An immigration detainer is a request from federal immigration authorities asking another law enforcement agency to hold an individual in custody for a limited period beyond when the person would otherwise be released.

A judicial arrest warrant, by contrast, is issued by a judge and carries different legal authority.

The federal government’s warnings concern what it considers a failure to cooperate with immigration enforcement, not an announcement that Witt has been convicted of wrongdoing.

Hennepin County Requires Judicial Warrants

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office has publicly explained its policies regarding cooperation with federal agencies.

According to the department’s official guidance, deputies work with federal law enforcement on criminal investigations involving narcotics, human trafficking, violent offenses, and other crimes.

However, the department distinguishes those criminal investigations from civil immigration enforcement.

Its policy states that it does not honor administrative immigration detainers or administrative warrants that lack judicial authorization.

The sheriff’s office says it will comply when ICE presents a judge-signed warrant.

This distinction has become central to disagreements between the Trump administration and jurisdictions that limit local participation in federal immigration enforcement.

Witt’s department also maintains that its deputies do not prevent federal agents from carrying out lawful immigration operations independently.

In other words, the department’s policy does not prohibit federal immigration enforcement in Hennepin County. Instead, it limits when county employees will participate in civil immigration detention.

That distinction is important because local police and sheriffs routinely cooperate with federal agencies on criminal investigations without necessarily participating in immigration enforcement.

Witt has argued that maintaining public trust is essential to effective policing.

Her department says residents must feel comfortable reporting crimes, cooperating with investigations and seeking emergency assistance regardless of immigration status.

Homeland Security Defends Its Enforcement Demands

The Department of Homeland Security has defended federal efforts to persuade local jurisdictions to cooperate with ICE.

In August, the department said it was communicating with local officials to secure the transfer of individuals it considers dangerous and eligible for immigration enforcement.

DHS has argued that jurisdictions refusing immigration detainer requests risk releasing individuals with serious criminal backgrounds into their communities.

Federal officials contend that increased cooperation between local jails and ICE can improve public safety by allowing immigration agents to take custody of individuals before they return to the community.

The administration has also criticized policies that limit communication and cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration agencies.

Supporters of expanded cooperation argue that federal and local agencies should share information and coordinate detention transfers, particularly when individuals have been accused or convicted of violent offenses.

Witt and other local officials have challenged the suggestion that public safety requires counties to hold people beyond their otherwise lawful release times without judicial authorization.

The disagreement is not necessarily over whether federal immigration laws can be enforced. It concerns local agencies’ legal responsibilities and whether federal authorities can compel participation in civil immigration detention.

Operation Metro Surge Intensified the Conflict

The dispute developed in the aftermath of Operation Metro Surge, the Trump administration’s expanded immigration-enforcement operation in Minnesota earlier in 2026.

The operation brought a substantial federal immigration enforcement presence to the Minneapolis-St. Paul region and generated widespread public controversy.

During the operation, local law enforcement agencies faced additional responsibilities involving protests, public safety and coordination around federal facilities.

Witt previously described the pressure on her department as significant.

In a February interview with CBS News, she said deputies had incurred more than $500,000 in overtime expenses related to the enforcement operation and surrounding demonstrations.

The sheriff also said the increased federal presence had damaged relationships between residents and law enforcement.

At the time, Witt indicated she was willing to consider limited coordination with federal immigration authorities involving individuals accused of particularly serious violent crimes.

However, she maintained that her office would not hold individuals beyond their court-authorized release times.

White House border czar Tom Homan later credited increased cooperation from county jails as one factor in ending Operation Metro Surge.

Witt and other sheriffs disputed suggestions that they had fundamentally changed their detention policies.

The disagreement illustrates how different levels of government can describe cooperation differently.

Federal officials may define cooperation as honoring ICE detainers and facilitating transfers, while local agencies may define it as assisting with criminal investigations and complying with judicial warrants.

Those approaches can produce sharply different assessments of whether a sheriff’s department is cooperating with federal authorities.