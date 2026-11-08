Mexican Judge Arrested in $2 Million Drug Bribe Case

Federal prosecutors allege a Mexican judge accepted millions to release a Canadian defendant linked to an international cocaine-trafficking organization headed by former Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding.

LOS ANGELES, CA – November 8, 2026 (STL.News) Mexican Judge – A Mexican federal judge has been arrested in Colombia following a major international law enforcement investigation into allegations that he accepted a $2 million bribe to release a Canadian defendant accused of helping operate a violent international cocaine-trafficking organization.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced the arrest on November 5, 2026, identifying the defendant as Luis Benítez Alcántara, 49, of Mexico City. Authorities arrested him in Colombia on November 1, and the United States intends to request his extradition to face federal criminal charges.

Benítez is charged with nine counts of being an accessory after the fact in a federal indictment filed in the Central District of California. Prosecutors allege that he used his judicial authority to assist Andrew Clark, a Canadian national accused of serving as second-in-command to Ryan James Wedding, a former Canadian Olympic snowboarder charged with operating a large international drug-trafficking organization.

The allegations raise significant questions about judicial corruption, international extradition proceedings, and the ability of criminal organizations to influence public officials responsible for enforcing the law.

The case also represents another development in the continuing federal investigation into Wedding and his alleged associates, whose activities have drawn attention from law enforcement agencies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Colombia.

Mexican Judge – Federal Prosecutors Detail Alleged $2 Million Bribe

According to the Justice Department, the alleged bribery scheme developed after Mexican authorities arrested Clark in October 2024 on charges originating in the United States.

Clark, 36, faced U.S. allegations involving drug trafficking, murder, and attempted murder. After his arrest, he appeared before Benítez, then a district judge in Mexico City overseeing proceedings related to Clark’s extradition.

American authorities formally requested Clark’s extradition in November 2024.

Federal prosecutors allege that Clark subsequently participated in an effort to secure his release from Mexican custody by directing money through intermediaries.

Between November 2024 and February 2025, approximately $2.75 million was transferred through intermediaries in smaller increments to obtain Clark’s release, according to the indictment allegations summarized by the Justice Department.

Prosecutors contend that approximately $2 million of that money was intended for Benítez in exchange for favorable judicial action.

The government alleges that the judge received the complete $2 million payment on February 24, 2025.

On that same date, Benítez granted Clark bond and ordered his release.

Federal authorities maintain that the timing was not coincidental. Their indictment alleges that the judicial rulings were part of an unlawful arrangement designed to help Clark escape detention while facing serious criminal charges in the United States.

However, these allegations have not been established through a criminal conviction against Benítez.

Canadian Defendant Was Rearrested Days Later

Although Clark obtained his release following the disputed judicial decision, his freedom was short-lived.

According to the Justice Department, authorities rearrested him several days later and transferred him to the United States.

His federal criminal case remains pending.

The sequence matters because it illustrates the international legal complications that arise when a defendant wanted by American prosecutors is detained in another country.

Extradition proceedings generally require coordination between governments and compliance with the legal requirements of the country holding the defendant.

Judges overseeing those proceedings can make decisions affecting detention, release conditions, and the progress of an extradition request.

Federal prosecutors allege that Benítez abused that responsibility by accepting money to facilitate Clark’s release.

The charges against the judge focus on his alleged assistance to a person facing criminal prosecution, rather than establishing that he personally participated in the underlying cocaine-trafficking or violent crimes attributed to the broader organization.

Ryan Wedding’s Alleged International Drug Network

The bribery allegations are connected to one of the more prominent international drug-trafficking investigations pursued by American authorities in recent years.

Ryan James Wedding, 44, represented Canada as a snowboarder at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Years after his Olympic appearance, American prosecutors accused him of directing a large-scale cocaine-trafficking operation with connections across North America and South America.

According to federal allegations, the organization transported cocaine from Colombia through Mexico and the United States into Canada.

Investigators have also linked the alleged organization to murder and attempted murder offenses.

Authorities describe Clark as a senior participant in the operation, allegedly occupying a position immediately below Wedding.

The Justice Department has characterized the suspected trafficking network as an exceptionally large and violent criminal enterprise.

Those descriptions represent the government’s allegations and assessments. Wedding and Clark have not been convicted of the charges discussed in this article.

Wedding became the subject of an international manhunt and was placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Authorities apprehended him in Mexico in January 2026 and transferred him to the United States.

As of the Justice Department’s November 5 announcement, Wedding remained in federal custody awaiting trial.

Two separate trials were scheduled for March 31, 2027, and October 26, 2027.

Wedding has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges against him.

Why the Judge Faces Accessory Charges

One significant legal distinction in the case involves the nature of the charges filed against Benítez.

Although the investigation centers on an alleged multimillion-dollar bribe, the Justice Department announced that he faces nine counts of being an accessory after the fact.

Under federal law, accessory-after-the-fact charges generally concern a person accused of knowingly assisting someone who has committed a federal offense, with the intent to hinder or prevent that person’s apprehension, trial, or punishment.

The government alleges that Benítez used his position as a judge to help Clark avoid lawful detention while American authorities sought to prosecute him.

The charges do not mean that Benítez has been convicted of bribery or of participating in the alleged drug-trafficking operation.

Instead, prosecutors must prove the elements of the accessory offenses charged in the indictment.

The Justice Department states that Benítez could face a maximum statutory penalty of 15 years in federal prison on each count if convicted.

That figure represents the maximum penalty for each charge, not a prediction of the sentence he would receive.

Any actual sentence would depend on the outcome of the prosecution, applicable federal sentencing law, and the court’s decisions.

International Cooperation Leads to Arrest in Colombia

The arrest in Colombia shows the investigation’s international scope.

The FBI investigated the matter with assistance from the Los Angeles Police Department and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s federal policing division.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection personnel in Buffalo, New York, also provided support, along with Colombian law enforcement authorities.

The Colombian National Police’s criminal investigation and Interpol directorate, including its specialized interagency investigation group, also participated.

The Justice Department’s Judicial Attaché Office in Bogotá and its Office of International Affairs also worked with Colombian authorities to secure the arrest.

The involvement of these agencies reflects the difficulties of investigating alleged criminal activity across multiple countries, different judicial systems, and suspects located outside American territory.

Cross-border investigations can require collecting financial evidence, coordinating arrest operations, seeking international legal assistance, and submitting formal extradition requests.

In this case, the United States must pursue Benítez’s transfer from Colombia before the American criminal proceedings can move forward with him present in federal court.

The Justice Department announced its intention to request extradition but did not establish a completed extradition or an American trial date in its November 5 announcement.

Homeland Security Task Force Investigation

Federal officials identified the investigation as part of the Homeland Security Task Force initiative.

The initiative was established under Executive Order 14159 and is intended to coordinate federal law enforcement efforts against criminal cartels, transnational criminal organizations, foreign gangs, and trafficking networks.

The Los Angeles task force includes FBI agents and Los Angeles Police Department personnel.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California is leading the prosecution.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lyndsi Allsop and Joshua J. Lee have been identified as prosecutors handling the case.

The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs has also provided substantial assistance.

The investigation illustrates how federal authorities may pursue individuals accused of assisting criminal organizations even when those individuals are public officials working outside the United States.

However, the prosecution must still establish that American criminal law applies to the conduct charged and prove the alleged offenses beyond a reasonable doubt.

Judicial Corruption and International Drug Enforcement

The allegations against Benítez extend beyond a single disputed release order.

They concern the integrity of legal proceedings intended to determine whether a person accused of serious crimes should be transferred to another country for prosecution.

When prosecutors allege that a judicial official accepted money to influence those proceedings, the resulting case raises concerns about institutional trust and the effectiveness of international law enforcement cooperation.

Drug-trafficking investigations frequently involve networks operating across national borders.

An organization may allegedly arrange narcotics shipments in one country, move proceeds through another, and coordinate activities from several additional locations.

Investigators must therefore rely on cooperation among police agencies, prosecutors, financial investigators, and courts.

Judicial decisions are a critical part of that process.

The Benítez prosecution will test whether American authorities can establish that a Mexican judicial official knowingly used his position to obstruct the prosecution of a defendant wanted in the United States.

It is also important to distinguish the allegations against one individual from the broader Mexican judiciary.

The indictment does not establish that Mexico’s judicial system as a whole participated in the alleged scheme.

Federal Officials Emphasize Accountability

Attorney General Todd Blanche described the arrest as part of the Justice Department’s commitment to pursuing individuals accused of assisting international drug-trafficking organizations.

FBI Director Kash Patel also emphasized the investigation’s connection to the broader Ryan Wedding case.

Federal officials credited cooperation among American, Canadian, Mexican-related investigative proceedings, and Colombian law enforcement partners for advancing the investigation and securing the arrest.

First Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli for the Central District of California highlighted the importance of investigating alleged abuses of public trust.

The government’s position is that individuals who knowingly assist criminal organizations should face prosecution regardless of their official position or the country in which they operate.

The judicial process will determine whether those allegations can be proven against Benítez.

What Happens Next?

The immediate next step is the anticipated extradition process involving Colombia and the United States.

If Benítez is transferred to American custody, he will face proceedings in the Central District of California concerning the nine accessory-after-the-fact counts.

The prosecution may use financial records, evidence of alleged transfers through intermediaries, judicial records from Clark’s extradition proceedings, and other material collected during the international investigation.

The publicly announced charges do not establish exactly which evidence prosecutors will introduce at trial.

Meanwhile, the separate criminal proceedings involving Wedding and Clark remain significant components of the broader investigation.

Wedding’s scheduled 2027 trials could address allegations concerning international cocaine trafficking and violent crimes attributed to the organization.

Clark’s criminal case also remains pending.

The cases are related through the alleged criminal organization and the circumstances surrounding Clark’s detention, but each defendant’s legal responsibility must be established independently.

A Significant Development in an International Investigation

The arrest of Luis Benítez Alcántara adds a new dimension to the federal investigation into the alleged Ryan Wedding trafficking organization.

What began as a prosecution targeting an international cocaine network now includes accusations that a judicial official accepted millions of dollars to interfere with proceedings involving one of its alleged senior members.

Federal prosecutors say about $2.75 million moved through intermediaries to secure Clark’s release, including an alleged $2 million payment to the judge.

They further allege that the judge ordered Clark released on the day he received the complete payment.

Clark was subsequently rearrested, Wedding was apprehended in January 2026, and Benítez was arrested in Colombia in November.

Those developments mark substantial progress in the government’s investigation, but the central criminal allegations still require proof in court.

The outcome of the judge’s extradition and prosecution will determine whether American authorities can establish criminal liability for the alleged interference with the international judicial process.

For now, the case stands as an example of the complex legal and investigative challenges involved in pursuing alleged transnational criminal organizations and individuals accused of helping them evade prosecution.

Sources and Legal Disclaimer

Primary source: U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Public Affairs, November 5, 2026, Homeland Security Task Force Investigation Leads to Mexican Federal Judge’s Arrest on U.S. Charges.

Legal disclaimer: All criminal allegations described in this article are accusations unless a final judicial determination establishes otherwise. An indictment is not evidence of guilt. Luis Benítez Alcántara, Ryan Wedding, Andrew Clark, and all other defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law. Charges, court schedules, and extradition proceedings are subject to change.