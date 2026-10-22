Pennsylvania Police Chief Charged in Payroll Fraud Case

LANCASTER, PA – October 22, 2026 (STL.News) A Pennsylvania police chief has been charged with multiple criminal offenses after investigators accused him of manipulating payroll and scheduling records to receive compensation and paid leave benefits he allegedly had not earned, resulting in an estimated financial loss exceeding $27,000.

Anthony Joseph Hall, 54, chief of the Susquehanna Regional Police Department in Lancaster County, faces charges including theft by deception, tampering with records and unlawful use of a computer.

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams announced the charges Thursday, describing an investigation into alleged misconduct dating to 2021, when Hall became police chief.

Prosecutors say Hall repeatedly altered departmental scheduling records to restore vacation, sick, and holiday leave he had already used or was not entitled to.

Investigators identified 38 alleged instances of record manipulation, raising questions about financial oversight, payroll accountability, and police leadership’s responsibility to safeguard public resources.

Hall has been suspended without pay while the criminal proceedings and related administrative matters continue.

The charges are allegations, and Hall is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in court.

Investigators Allege Years of Payroll Manipulation

The investigation centers on how Hall allegedly used his access to the department’s scheduling system to change records documenting his work hours and paid leave.

According to the district attorney’s allegations, Hall took time off work and then modified records to restore leave balances or make previously used leave available again.

Authorities allege that some of those adjustments enabled Hall to receive financial benefits through paid-leave cash-outs.

Such payments can occur when eligible employees receive compensation for unused vacation or other qualifying leave, depending on an employer’s policies.

In Hall’s case, prosecutors contend that certain leave balances were improperly increased through unauthorized record changes.

The allegations involve several categories of compensated time, including vacation, sick leave, and holidays.

Investigators also allege that Hall removed some leave entries entirely from the scheduling system.

These changes allegedly created records that did not accurately reflect the time Hall worked or the leave he took.

The district attorney’s office estimates the financial loss at more than $27,000, although the precise amount ultimately established in court could differ.

Adams characterized the figure as a conservative calculation.

The alleged misconduct reportedly began in 2021 and continued over multiple years.

Pennslyvania – Digital Records Helped Investigators Reconstruct Work Hours

A significant part of the investigation involved examining electronic scheduling information.

Authorities reportedly obtained access to records that let investigators identify changes to the department’s scheduling system.

Those records became central to determining whether Hall’s reported work schedule matched his actual attendance and leave usage.

Investigators identified 38 alleged instances of improper record changes that prosecutors believe produced financial benefits for Hall.

The investigation also reportedly involved GPS information associated with Hall’s vehicle.

According to reporting on the criminal allegations, investigators examined vehicle-location information indicating that Hall’s vehicle remained at his residence on certain days when departmental records showed he was working.

Such evidence may help investigators evaluate discrepancies between reported work hours and other information about an employee’s activities.

However, vehicle-location data alone does not necessarily establish whether an employee performed work. Its significance depends on the circumstances, job responsibilities, and additional evidence.

Prosecutors are expected to rely on the combined evidence gathered during their investigation to support the criminal allegations.

The defense will have the opportunity to challenge the records, their interpretation and the prosecution’s conclusions during court proceedings.

Pennsylvania – Concerns Inside Department Preceded Criminal Charges

The criminal case followed concerns about Hall’s absences and employment records.

According to statements attributed to Adams, questions about Hall’s attendance dated back to 2021.

The matter eventually reached the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office in February 2026.

Investigators spent the following months examining records and developing the case.

The investigation became publicly known in October, when the Susquehanna Regional Police Commission acknowledged that the district attorney’s office was investigating an employee.

On October 15, the department issued a statement confirming its cooperation with investigators.

At that time, officials did not identify the employee under investigation or disclose the allegations.

The commission explained that it would not comment further because the matter involved both personnel issues and an active investigation.

The decision reflected the sensitivity of an inquiry involving a police department employee, particularly one potentially affecting departmental leadership.

The commission considered Hall’s employment status.

Pennsylvania – Police Commission Suspends Chief Without Pay

The Susquehanna Regional Police Commission held a special meeting on October 19 to address personnel matters associated with the district attorney’s investigation.

The commission voted to place an employee on unpaid administrative leave.

Contemporaneous reporting identified Hall as no longer acting as chief.

Commission Chair Gina Mariani indicated that commissioners had limited information about the district attorney’s investigation at that stage.

The commission also discussed conducting its own independent inquiry.

The situation became more complicated after Hall submitted a resignation letter that was subsequently withdrawn.

As of the October 19 meeting, his resignation had not been finalized.

After announcing criminal charges Thursday, authorities confirmed that Hall had been suspended without pay.

The suspension is an administrative action and does not establish criminal guilt.

The commission must address the department’s leadership and operational needs while the criminal case moves through the courts.

Officials have not announced a final resolution of Hall’s employment status.

Pennsylvania – Criminal Charges Raise Questions About Public Trust

Hall faces allegations involving financial deception and improper use of records and computer systems.

Theft by deception generally concerns obtaining another party’s property through intentional misrepresentation.

Tampering with records involves prohibited conduct that affects records or documents, while unlawful computer use can involve unauthorized activity on electronic systems.

The specific elements prosecutors must prove depend on the Pennsylvania statutes and counts charged.

The allegations are particularly significant because Hall occupied the department’s highest leadership position.

Police chiefs oversee personnel, enforce departmental policies, and maintain standards of accountability.

They also operate within public institutions funded by taxpayers.

When allegations of financial misconduct involve a department’s chief executive, the consequences can extend beyond the amount of money allegedly involved.

Such cases can raise concerns about internal controls, employee supervision, and whether sufficient safeguards exist to identify improper changes to payroll or personnel records.

Adams described the alleged conduct as a serious violation of the public’s trust.

During Thursday’s announcement, she emphasized that public officials remain subject to the same laws they are responsible for enforcing.

The criminal proceedings will determine whether prosecutors can establish that Hall intentionally manipulated records for personal financial benefit.

Pennsylvania – Police Department Operations Expected to Continue

The Susquehanna Regional Police Department serves communities in Lancaster County, including areas surrounding Marietta.

Like other regional police agencies, the department must maintain routine patrols, respond to emergencies, and investigate crimes regardless of leadership changes.

Adams indicated that Hall’s suspension was not expected to disrupt criminal investigations or court proceedings involving the department.

That distinction matters because allegations about a police chief’s personal payroll records do not automatically invalidate investigations conducted by other officers.

Whether any individual case could be affected would depend on its particular facts and evidence.

No verified announcement has established that Hall’s alleged payroll misconduct compromised criminal evidence or led to the dismissal of unrelated prosecutions.

The police commission nevertheless faces administrative questions about oversight and the department’s internal procedures.

Issues potentially relevant to an administrative review include how scheduling changes were authorized, whether supervisors independently reviewed leave balances, and what safeguards existed against unauthorized modifications.

No findings establishing broader departmental wrongdoing have been announced.

Pennsylvania – Financial Oversight Becomes Central Issue

The case illustrates why payroll controls are central to public-sector accountability.

Police departments often operate on complex schedules involving holidays, overtime, shift changes, training, court appearances, and emergency assignments.

These arrangements require accurate records to determine employee compensation and leave eligibility.

Electronic scheduling systems can make those processes more efficient, but they also require safeguards.

Common controls include audit trails documenting changes, limits on who can edit records, independent approval of adjustments, and periodic reconciliation of payroll and leave balances.

The allegations against Hall suggest investigators could reconstruct historical changes using electronic information.

That, by itself, does not establish whether the department’s existing controls were inadequate or improperly administered.

Any conclusions about systemic weaknesses would require a separate examination of departmental policies and the records associated with the alleged misconduct.

The immediate criminal question remains whether Hall knowingly made unauthorized changes and received compensation or benefits to which he was not entitled.

What Happens Next in the Criminal Case?

Hall must now respond to the charges through Pennsylvania’s criminal justice system.

The case is expected to involve judicial review of the prosecution’s evidence, including electronic records and information about leave balances, compensation, and reported work schedules.

Depending on the proceedings, the court may consider whether prosecutors have presented sufficient evidence to advance the charges.

If the case proceeds to trial, the prosecution must prove the charged offenses beyond a reasonable doubt.

Hall may challenge the allegations, dispute the financial calculations, or contest the interpretation of scheduling records.

A criminal charge is not a conviction, and an administrative suspension does not determine the outcome of a prosecution.

Potential criminal penalties will depend on the specific offenses, their grading, and any eventual findings or disposition.

Separate administrative proceedings could also determine whether Hall remains employed by the department.

As of October 22, no criminal conviction has been reported in connection with these allegations.

Public Accountability Remains at Center of Case in Pennsylvania

Prosecuting a sitting police chief places an unusual focus on a law enforcement agency’s internal operations.

The alleged misconduct did not involve a conventional street-level investigation or an accusation arising from an arrest.

Instead, prosecutors contend that Hall exploited administrative access and employment records for financial gain.

The estimated loss of more than $27,000 represents the financial component of the allegations, but the broader public interest concerns the integrity of government operations.

Residents depend on police departments to enforce the law, manage public funds responsibly, and apply standards consistently throughout their organizations.

The criminal justice process will determine whether Hall violated those obligations.

Meanwhile, the Susquehanna Regional Police Commission must continue overseeing departmental operations and addressing the employment issues created by the investigation.

The case remains active, and additional details may emerge as court proceedings advance.

Hall is presumed innocent of all charges unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.