Three Mexican Citizens Charged in $74M Tax Fraud

ATLANTA, GA – October 14, 2026 (STL.News) Three Mexican citizens living in the Atlanta metropolitan area have been charged in a federal indictment alleging a massive tax refund fraud operation that diverted more than $74 million from the U.S. Treasury through thousands of fraudulent federal income tax returns.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday that an indictment unsealed in the Northern District of Georgia charges Gustavo Rojano Salazar, Gabriel Rojano Salazar and Andres Huerta Rendon with participating in a scheme that allegedly involved obtaining identification documents belonging to other individuals, securing taxpayer identification numbers, submitting fabricated tax returns and collecting government-issued refund checks.

Federal prosecutors allege that the defendants and others cashed more than 16,000 U.S. Treasury tax refund checks totaling over $74 million, making the case a substantial example of the financial losses that can result from organized tax refund fraud.

The Justice Department says the alleged operation began in 2019 and continued into 2026.

The charges include conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, mail fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The two Rojano Salazar brothers also face charges involving allegedly false statements on immigration documents.

The allegations have not been proven in court, and all three defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

How the Alleged $74 Million Tax Fraud Scheme Worked

According to the Justice Department’s description of the indictment, the alleged operation relied on a series of coordinated steps designed to obtain tax refunds using other individuals’ identities.

Federal prosecutors allege that the three defendants acquired Mexican identification documents issued in the names of third parties.

They then allegedly used those documents to apply for Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers, commonly known as ITINs, from the Internal Revenue Service.

An ITIN is a tax-processing number issued to certain individuals who need a U.S. taxpayer identification number but do not have, and are not eligible to obtain, a Social Security number.

Using an ITIN is lawful and an established part of the federal tax system. The alleged criminal activity in this case concerns the misuse of identifying information, fabricated tax documents, and fraudulent refund claims, rather than the legitimate possession of an ITIN.

Investigators allege that the defendants arranged for the IRS to mail taxpayer identification letters to post office boxes under their control.

This arrangement allegedly allowed the participants to receive the taxpayer information needed to prepare and submit fraudulent returns while maintaining control over the addresses associated with the applications.

After obtaining the identification numbers, the defendants allegedly prepared federal income tax returns using the names of the individuals associated with those ITINs.

The returns reportedly included fabricated Forms W-2, the documents employers use to report wages and taxes withheld from employees’ paychecks.

By reporting income and withholding amounts that prosecutors say were fabricated, the defendants allegedly generated claims for refunds that were not legitimately owed.

The government then issued Treasury refund checks in the names of the individuals whose identifying information appeared on the returns.

Rather than delivering them to those individuals, the defendants allegedly mailed the checks to post office boxes controlled by the participants.

Prosecutors say the defendants collected the checks and used a check-cashing company to convert them into funds.

The Justice Department alleges the operation cashed more than 16,000 Treasury checks.

More Than 16,000 Treasury Checks Worth $74 Million

The scale of the alleged operation is particularly significant.

The Justice Department’s reported total of more than $74 million in Treasury checks demonstrates the potential financial exposure when fraudulent tax filings are repeated across thousands of transactions.

For perspective, dividing $74 million by 16,000 produces approximately $4,625 per check. That calculation is illustrative only because prosecutors reported that both the total dollar amount and the number of checks exceeded those figures.

The actual average refund amount cannot be established from the rounded totals disclosed in the announcement.

The government has not publicly established in the cited announcement exactly how many separate taxpayer identities were involved, how many fraudulent returns were submitted in each year, or how the proceeds were ultimately distributed among the alleged participants.

Those distinctions matter because the number of checks, tax returns, and individuals whose identities were used are not necessarily the same.

The Justice Department also released images of Mexican identification cards and IRS taxpayer identification letters associated with the investigation, along with a photograph depicting cash that authorities said came from an image taken by one of the defendants.

Those materials illustrate evidence federal prosecutors described but do not independently establish the defendants’ guilt.

Federal Charges Carry Significant Prison Exposure

The indictment includes several serious federal criminal allegations.

All three defendants face charges involving conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, mail fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

According to the Justice Department, each defendant faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in federal prison for each applicable fraud or money-laundering conspiracy count identified in the announcement.

Gustavo Rojano Salazar and Gabriel Rojano Salazar also face charges alleging that they knowingly made false statements on immigration forms submitted under penalties of perjury.

The Justice Department says those additional charges carry maximum statutory penalties of 15 years in prison per count.

These penalties are statutory maximums, not sentences imposed or predictions of what the defendants would receive if convicted.

Any eventual sentence would depend on the charges resulting in convictions, applicable federal sentencing law, sentencing guidelines, the defendants’ individual circumstances, and the court’s findings.

The federal indictment is a formal accusation. It is not a determination that the alleged conduct occurred.

Multiple Federal Agencies Investigating the Case

The investigation involves several federal law enforcement agencies whose responsibilities intersect with financial crimes, tax administration, and the movement of government payments.

IRS Criminal Investigation is participating. The agency specializes in investigating potential criminal violations involving taxes and financial transactions.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is also involved. Its participation is relevant because prosecutors allege that post office boxes and mailed Treasury checks played central roles in the operation.

The Justice Department identified Homeland Security Investigations as the third agency.

The combination of agencies reflects the different elements of the alleged scheme, including tax filings, identification documents, mail delivery and financial transactions.

The case is being prosecuted by Senior Litigation Counsel Michael C. Boteler of the Justice Department’s Fraud Division Tax Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly K. Connors of the Northern District of Georgia.

Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald of the National Fraud Enforcement Division and U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg announced the charges.

Why the Alleged Scheme Raises Tax System Concerns

The case highlights vulnerabilities that can arise when multiple legitimate government and financial systems are allegedly manipulated together.

Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers serve an important administrative function. They allow people with federal tax filing obligations who are not eligible for Social Security numbers to comply with U.S. tax requirements.

The existence of that system is not evidence of fraud.

However, prosecutors allege that the defendants exploited the taxpayer identification application process by using documents issued in other people’s names.

The alleged scheme then moved from identification applications to tax return preparation, refund processing, Treasury check delivery, and check cashing.

Each stage involved a separate function of the tax administration or financial system.

The indictment therefore raises broader questions about how agencies identify suspicious patterns when numerous refund claims involve common mailing addresses, related identification documents, or recurring financial intermediaries.

The Justice Department’s announcement does not explain which specific controls detected the alleged activity or whether the investigation introduced additional safeguards.

It also does not establish that the check-cashing company knowingly participated in criminal conduct. The company is described as a means of cashing checks, and that alone does not establish wrongdoing by the business.

These distinctions are important when evaluating the allegations and the potential implications for tax administration.

Case Announced During National Tax Fraud Crackdown

The Justice Department announced the Georgia indictment on the same day it publicized a broader national tax enforcement initiative.

On October 14, federal officials reported enforcement actions involving more than $490 million in alleged tax fraud across the country.

The Georgia case represents a substantial alleged dollar amount within the wider enforcement activity.

The Justice Department announced the creation of its Fraud Division on April 7, 2026, as part of a broader federal initiative targeting financial fraud involving government programs and public funds.

The department has connected its fraud enforcement priorities to the Trump administration’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, chaired by Vice President JD Vance.

The administration has described the task force as an effort to coordinate federal resources against fraud, waste, and abuse.

The Georgia prosecution illustrates one area of that enforcement agenda: alleged efforts to obtain federal tax refunds through fabricated returns and unauthorized use of identifying information.

However, the nationwide figure of more than $490 million represents allegations across multiple enforcement matters. It should not be interpreted as a final judicial finding that the government stole the entire amount or as money it has already recovered.

What Happens Next in the Federal Case?

With the indictment unsealed, the prosecution moves through the federal criminal justice process.

The defendants can challenge the allegations, contest the government’s evidence, and receive the procedural protections provided under federal law.

To obtain a criminal conviction at trial, prosecutors must prove each charged offense beyond a reasonable doubt.

The government may also seek financial penalties or forfeiture if the charges and subsequent court proceedings legally support them.

The Justice Department’s October 14 announcement does not identify a trial date or provide a complete accounting of the alleged proceeds.

Additional court filings could clarify the number of criminal counts, the individual allegations against each defendant, the evidence supporting the government’s case, and the status of any assets connected to the investigation.

The indictment also does not mean that every person whose identifying information may have been used was knowingly involved in the alleged operation.

The government’s allegations specifically describe the use of identification documents issued in third parties’ names.

A Major Federal Tax Fraud Prosecution

The case underscores the substantial financial consequences of organized tax refund fraud and the challenges involved in detecting alleged schemes that operate over multiple years.

Prosecutors contend that the defendants combined third-party identification documents, taxpayer identification numbers, fabricated wage statements, controlled mailing addresses, and check-cashing services to obtain more than $74 million in government payments.

If proven, the alleged conduct would represent a significant misuse of federal tax refund procedures and taxpayer funds.

For now, federal prosecutors present the $74 million figure, the more than 16,000 checks, and the alleged involvement of the three defendants.

The federal judicial process will ultimately determine the criminal case.

All three defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

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