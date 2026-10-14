DOJ Announces $490 Million Nationwide Tax Fraud Crackdown

WASHINGTON, DC – October 14, 2026 (STL.News) DOJ – The U.S. Department of Justice announced a sweeping nationwide crackdown on tax fraud Wednesday, revealing federal enforcement actions involving 76 defendants and more than $490 million in estimated intended losses to the federal government.

The announcement marks the completion of the Justice Department’s first National Tax Enforcement Surge, a coordinated effort involving the department’s newly established National Fraud Enforcement Division, the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation division and 35 U.S. attorneys’ offices across the country.

Federal officials described the initiative as part of a broader effort to combat financial crimes that deprive the federal government of tax revenue and place additional burdens on Americans who comply with tax laws.

At a news conference, Assistant Attorney General Colin M. McDonald and other federal officials outlined enforcement results, discussed major criminal cases, and emphasized plans to keep pursuing individuals and organizations suspected of exploiting the federal tax system.

The announcement included cases involving allegedly fraudulent tax shelters, stolen Treasury checks, improper COVID-19 tax credits, false refund claims, unpaid employment taxes, and other financial schemes.

The Justice Department said the operation demonstrates how coordinated investigations and prosecutions can target complex financial crimes across multiple jurisdictions.

DOJ Reports $490 Million in Intended Tax Losses

According to the Justice Department, the enforcement surge began in early September and continued through October 14.

During that period, federal prosecutors pursued approximately 62 enforcement actions involving 76 defendants.

The department reported 23 new charging actions against 31 defendants, involving more than $350 million in estimated intended losses.

Another approximately 39 enforcement actions involved 45 defendants and nearly $140 million in estimated intended losses. Those proceedings included trials, guilty pleas, and sentencings.

The distinction between intended losses and actual financial losses is important.

An intended loss generally represents the amount prosecutors allege a defendant attempted to obtain or deprive the government of, even when investigators or financial controls prevented the entire amount from being paid.

Consequently, the $490 million figure should not be interpreted as money conclusively stolen, recovered or returned to taxpayers.

The enforcement actions also involve defendants at different stages of the criminal justice process. Some have been charged, while others have pleaded guilty, been convicted, or received sentences.

Attorney General Todd Blanche emphasized the financial consequences of tax fraud in the department’s announcement.

“Every dollar stolen through tax fraud is a dollar taken from the American people,” Blanche said.

He warned that investigators believe more fraudulent activity remains to be uncovered and said federal authorities intend to expand their investigations.

DOJ – Federal Officials Outline Enforcement Strategy

The Justice Department’s October 14 news conference featured McDonald, officials from IRS Criminal Investigation and representatives of participating federal prosecutors’ offices.

The central message was that tax fraud enforcement will use a more coordinated national strategy rather than relying solely on separate investigations by individual federal districts.

McDonald said the department’s Fraud Division is focused on protecting taxpayers from criminal conduct involving federal funds and the tax system.

IRS Criminal Investigation Chief Jarod Koopman described the surge as a new enforcement approach that brings together federal investigative resources and prosecutors to address a broad range of tax crimes.

Koopman indicated that similar coordinated enforcement efforts are expected to continue.

IRS CEO Frank J. Bisignano also emphasized cooperation across federal agencies, describing the operation as part of the administration’s effort to strengthen tax enforcement and protect the integrity of federal revenue collection.

The announcement illustrates the agencies’ division of responsibilities.

IRS Criminal Investigation investigates potential criminal violations of federal tax law and related financial offenses. Federal prosecutors evaluate the evidence, bring charges where warranted, and pursue cases through the federal court system.

The National Fraud Enforcement Division provides an additional coordinating structure for investigations involving suspected fraud against the federal government.

DOJ – Texas Tax Shelter Case Involves $200 Million

Among the largest cases highlighted Wednesday was a federal indictment in the Northern District of Texas involving four individuals accused of promoting an illegal tax shelter.

Federal prosecutors charged Duncan John MacDonald, Sarah Duren, Richard Ronald Cayce and Thomas Weickgenant with conspiracy to defraud the United States and related offenses.

According to the indictment, the defendants allegedly promoted a fraudulent trust arrangement that allowed customers to conceal or improperly shelter more than $1.5 billion in income.

Prosecutors estimate the scheme caused more than $200 million in tax losses.

The indictment alleges that customers were encouraged to transfer income into sham trusts while continuing to exercise control over the underlying assets and benefit from the income.

Some customers allegedly paid fees exceeding $100,000 to participate.

Federal authorities also allege that certain customers were encouraged to backdate trust documents and file amended tax returns seeking refunds for previous years.

The allegations illustrate the potentially enormous financial consequences of tax shelter schemes marketed to individuals and businesses.

However, the charges remain allegations, and the four defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

DOJ – Georgia Refund Scheme Involves $74 Million

Another major case announced Wednesday involves three men accused of participating in a $74 million federal tax refund fraud scheme.

Gustavo Rojano Salazar, Gabriel Rojano Salazar and Andres Huerta Rendon were charged in the Northern District of Georgia.

According to federal prosecutors, the defendants allegedly obtained Mexican identification documents belonging to other individuals and used those documents to secure Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers from the IRS.

The defendants then allegedly filed fraudulent federal income tax returns using the identities associated with those taxpayer identification numbers.

Prosecutors say the resulting refund checks were mailed to post office boxes controlled by the alleged conspirators.

The defendants and others allegedly cashed more than 16,000 U.S. Treasury refund checks totaling over $74 million.

The charges include conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, mail fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The case highlights the vulnerability of government payment systems when fraudulent identification information is combined with fabricated tax filings and coordinated check-cashing activity.

The allegations have not been established through a criminal conviction.

DOJ – COVID-19 Tax Credits Remain a Major Fraud Target

Several cases announced during the enforcement surge involve tax credits created or expanded to assist businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

These programs provided financial relief to eligible employers and taxpayers, but federal investigators say some individuals exploited the credits by submitting fabricated payroll records, inventing employees or claiming refunds for nonexistent business activity.

In the Northern District of Ohio, prosecutors charged Cleveland tax preparer Sherita Booker with helping prepare false federal income tax returns.

Authorities allege that Booker helped clients obtain fraudulent refunds through improper COVID-19 sick leave credits, fabricated fuel tax claims, and false claims of taxes previously overpaid.

The Justice Department associated approximately $11.8 million in intended losses with the case.

In North Carolina, tax preparation business owner Nejlai Mitchell received a 60-month federal prison sentence for participating in a conspiracy involving fraudulent COVID-related tax credits.

According to the department, Mitchell and seven employees submitted false returns seeking approximately $23.9 million in refunds.

The IRS paid approximately $13.9 million of those claims.

Five other tax preparers also received prison sentences for their roles in the conspiracy.

The cases show that federal investigators continue examining pandemic-era tax filings years after the original relief programs began.

DOJ – Missouri Businessman Sentenced in Employment Tax Case

The nationwide announcement also included a case involving a Missouri businessman.

Ephantus Mwangi, who operated credit-card processing services companies, was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison for willfully failing to pay employment taxes to the IRS.

According to the Justice Department, Mwangi failed to remit employment taxes associated with businesses he owned and operated.

Federal authorities also reported that he spent more than $200,000 on loan payments involving luxury vehicles, including a Hummer H2, Cadillac Escalade, two Range Rovers, two Mercedes vehicles, and a Lexus.

The department associated approximately $1.5 million in tax losses with the case.

Mwangi also failed to file individual federal income tax returns for 2017 and 2020 and filed returns for 2018 and 2019 after the applicable deadlines.

Employment tax violations are particularly significant because employers must withhold certain taxes from employees’ wages and remit them to the federal government.

When an employer deliberately retains withheld taxes instead of remitting them to the IRS, the conduct can create substantial financial liabilities and expose responsible individuals to criminal prosecution.

The Western District of Missouri was among the 35 federal prosecutorial districts participating in the national enforcement surge.

DOJ – Additional Cases Reveal Different Fraud Methods

The Justice Department identified several other significant cases nationwide.

In Maryland, Marquis Al Bey of Forney, Texas, pleaded guilty in September for participating in a conspiracy involving more than $35 million in fraudulent tax refund claims.

According to federal prosecutors, Bey prepared false returns for clients and sometimes required payment based on a percentage of the refunds obtained.

Two fraudulent returns led the IRS to issue more than $10 million in refunds.

In Minnesota, father and son LaMar Javis Burgess and LaMar Dazjar Burgess pleaded guilty in a scheme involving at least 300 false income tax returns and approximately $9.2 million in fraudulent refund claims.

The filings relied on improper COVID-related tax credits, fuel tax credits, and false withholding information.

In Arkansas, trucking business owner Marty Allen Linville was sentenced to 20 months in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of willfully failing to account for and pay over employment taxes.

The court ordered Linville to pay about $3.8 million in restitution, including penalties and interest.

Federal investigators found that employees received W-2 forms showing tax withholdings even though the required reporting and payments were not properly completed.

Some employees later had their tax refunds frozen because the IRS lacked corresponding wage information.

These cases show how tax fraud can affect not only federal revenue but also employees, business customers, and individuals whose tax records become linked to fraudulent activity.

DOJ Expands National Fraud Enforcement Operations

The October enforcement surge follows the Justice Department’s April 7 announcement establishing its National Fraud Enforcement Division.

The division was created to investigate and prosecute fraud against the federal government.

Its work also supports the Trump administration’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, chaired by Vice President JD Vance.

The administration has identified fraud, waste, and abuse involving federal programs as major enforcement priorities.

The National Fraud Enforcement Division’s responsibilities extend beyond tax cases and include suspected fraud affecting federal benefit programs.

The October tax operation represents one specific enforcement initiative within that broader framework.

Federal officials have emphasized the importance of coordinating among prosecutors, financial investigators, and other agencies that protect federal funds.

The approach could let investigators identify related schemes across states, coordinate evidence gathering, and pursue criminal cases spanning multiple jurisdictions.

Whether the strategy ultimately produces sustained increases in fraud detection, convictions and financial recovery will depend on future enforcement results.

DOJ – Recovering Fraudulent Proceeds Presents Challenges

One of the most important questions raised by the nationwide crackdown concerns how much money the federal government can recover.

Although prosecutors identified more than $490 million in estimated intended losses, that amount does not represent confirmed recoverable assets.

During the news conference, McDonald acknowledged that fraudsters may have already spent money obtained through fraud before investigators identified the scheme.

He said the department is developing an asset forfeiture and recovery team to pursue property acquired with fraudulent proceeds.

Such property may include real estate, luxury vehicles and other valuable assets.

Asset forfeiture can allow the government to seek control of property connected to qualifying criminal activity, subject to applicable legal procedures and protections.

However, recovering funds can become difficult when money has been transferred, concealed, spent or distributed among multiple individuals.

The Justice Department did not announce a comprehensive recovery total for the enforcement surge.

That distinction is essential when evaluating the operation’s financial results.

Criminal charges, convictions, restitution orders, and actual collections measure enforcement effectiveness in different ways.

A restitution order may establish a defendant’s financial obligation without guaranteeing that the government will collect the entire amount.

DOJ – What the Crackdown Means for American Taxpayers

For ordinary taxpayers, the announcement highlights several areas where federal authorities are concentrating enforcement resources.

The cases involve fraudulent refund applications, improper business tax credits, false employment tax reporting, illegal tax shelters, and misuse of taxpayer identification information.

Federal officials say these practices can divert government funds and undermine confidence in the tax system.

For businesses, the cases also reinforce the importance of maintaining accurate payroll records, filing required employment tax returns, and properly documenting eligibility for federal tax credits.

Employers who withhold taxes from employees’ wages must remit those funds.

Taxpayers who use professional return preparers should also understand that inaccurate filings can create complications even when another person prepares the documents.

At the same time, criminal tax enforcement should be distinguished from ordinary filing mistakes or legitimate disagreements over tax treatment.

The cases highlighted by the Justice Department generally involve allegations or findings of deliberate deception, fabricated financial information, false claims or intentional failures to satisfy legal obligations.

DOJ – Federal Fraud Investigations Expected to Continue

The Justice Department’s October 14 announcement signals that nationwide tax fraud enforcement will remain a federal priority.

The operation involved 35 U.S. attorneys’ offices, dozens of defendants, and criminal cases spanning multiple forms of alleged financial misconduct.

Its largest cases involve hundreds of millions of dollars in estimated tax losses, while smaller prosecutions demonstrate the government’s continued pursuit of employment tax violations and fraudulent refund claims.

Federal officials described the six-week operation as a starting point for additional coordinated enforcement efforts.

The results also highlight the importance of distinguishing allegations from proven misconduct and estimated financial exposure from actual losses or recovered taxpayer funds.

Ultimately, the National Tax Enforcement Surge’s long-term impact will depend on the outcomes of pending prosecutions, additional investigations, and the government’s ability to recover money obtained through criminal activity.

For now, the Justice Department has made clear that tax fraud investigations are central to its expanding nationwide financial crime enforcement strategy.

Legal note: Criminal charges are allegations, not findings of guilt. Defendants who have not been convicted are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

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