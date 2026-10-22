Fort Bend County Tax Assessor Indicted in Fraud Case

Federal prosecutors accuse elected official Carmen Turner and two others of using taxpayer-funded jobs for personal benefit in an alleged two-year payroll fraud scheme.

HOUSTON, TX – October 22, 2026 (STL.News) Fort Bend County Tax Assessor-Collector Carmen Patrice Turner and two others have been indicted on federal charges for an alleged scheme to misuse taxpayer funds by paying county employees for work they did not perform, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Turner, 65, of Richmond, Texas, faces federal charges of conspiracy, theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, and wire fraud. Shemerrylyn Regina Fields, 47, of Rosharon, Texas, and Victor Calvin Ewing, 69, of Houston, also face charges.

Federal prosecutors allege Turner used her authority as an elected county official to arrange employment for individuals who performed personal services for her or worked elsewhere while collecting county salaries.

The alleged scheme operated from approximately September 2023 through September 2025.

The federal indictment follows an investigation that became public in 2025, when questions emerged about county payroll records, employee attendance, and allegations that government employees were caring for Turner’s elderly mother while receiving taxpayer-funded compensation.

The case raises significant questions about public payroll oversight, employee accountability, and safeguards intended to prevent the misuse of government resources.

Fort Bend County – Federal Indictment Details Alleged Payroll Scheme

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas, Turner allegedly arranged for Fields and another individual to be employed as deputy tax clerks within the Fort Bend County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office.

Rather than performing their assigned government responsibilities, prosecutors allege the employees were directed to care for Turner’s elderly mother during regular county business hours.

Investigators contend the employees received county salaries while performing caregiving services unrelated to their official government positions.

The indictment alleges Turner instructed the employees to use the county’s telephone-based timekeeping system to clock in and out remotely.

Those records allegedly made it appear that the employees were performing legitimate county work when they were actually providing personal assistance to Turner’s family.

Federal prosecutors maintain that the alleged arrangement improperly shifted the cost of private caregiving services to taxpayers.

The allegations go beyond ordinary disagreements about employee productivity or workplace scheduling. Prosecutors contend that government employment records were deliberately falsified to conceal activities unrelated to county business.

Whether prosecutors can establish those allegations beyond a reasonable doubt will ultimately be determined through the federal judicial process.

Fort Bend County – Employee Allegedly Worked in Chicago While on County Payroll

A separate portion of the indictment concerns Victor Calvin Ewing, whom Turner allegedly hired as a full-time department coordinator.

Federal prosecutors allege Turner knew Ewing already held full-time employment with a Chicago company and would not perform the duties of his Fort Bend County position.

Despite that alleged conflict, Ewing continued receiving compensation through the county payroll system.

Investigators contend Ewing maintained his Chicago employment while collecting taxpayer-funded wages from Fort Bend County.

The indictment further alleges Ewing agreed to transfer part of his county compensation to Turner.

In one instance, prosecutors say Ewing transferred money to Turner using Cash App after receiving a county payroll deposit.

That allegation is particularly significant because prosecutors are not simply accusing Turner of allowing an employee to receive compensation for unperformed work.

They also allege that Turner personally benefited from money originating in the county payroll system.

To secure convictions, the government must prove the alleged arrangement and the defendants’ criminal intent.

County Computer System Access Raises Additional Questions

Federal investigators also identified alleged irregularities involving access to a Texas vehicle-registration system.

According to the Justice Department, Turner used Ewing’s credentials to access WebDealer, an electronic system county tax offices and the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles use to process vehicle transactions.

Prosecutors allege Turner accessed the system using Ewing’s credentials while he was working in Chicago.

The indictment describes a transaction in which a vehicle cost was incorrectly entered or approved as $295,836.92 rather than $29,583.92.

The difference reportedly caused a significant error in the sales tax assessed to a dealership, with the tax amount automatically withdrawn from the dealership’s bank account.

The allegation introduces another concern beyond the disputed payroll arrangements: whether county officials maintained appropriate controls over employee credentials and access to sensitive government systems.

The Justice Department has not established that the vehicle transaction was a separate, intentional theft. The indictment describes the transaction as part of the alleged misuse of credentials and related activities.

Investigation Became Public in 2025

Although federal prosecutors announced the indictment on October 22, 2026, the controversy surrounding Turner’s office began much earlier.

Local reporting in 2025 described an investigation into allegations that employees of the Fort Bend County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office were receiving government compensation while providing personal caregiving services.

Investigators examined employee attendance records, payroll information, and communications connected to the alleged arrangements.

Earlier investigative records reportedly identified about $27,000 in suspected improper payments tied to caregiving arrangements.

That figure should not be confused with a final determination of financial losses in the federal case.

During the October 22 announcement, U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz said the alleged misuse of government funds could involve tens of thousands, or potentially hundreds of thousands, of dollars.

The precise amount remains unresolved and could become an important issue as the prosecution proceeds.

The earlier investigation also reportedly involved search warrants for employee electronic devices and questions about whether timekeeping records accurately reflected employees’ actual locations and responsibilities.

The federal indictment now includes those allegations in a criminal prosecution involving multiple defendants and alleged fraudulent financial transactions.

Federal Prosecutors Emphasize Public Accountability

U.S. Attorney Aaron Reitz sharply criticized the alleged conduct when announcing the federal charges.

Reitz said taxpayers deserved better from officials entrusted with public resources and pledged to pursue accountability through the federal justice system.

FBI Houston Special Agent in Charge Jason Hudson also emphasized that public officials must protect the resources entrusted to them.

Federal authorities encouraged people with information about possible public corruption to report it to law enforcement.

The FBI and the Texas Rangers conducted the investigation.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Carolyn Ferko and Rodolfo Ramirez are prosecuting the case.

Federal investigators participated because the allegations involve theft from programs receiving federal funds and the alleged use of electronic financial transactions to further the scheme.

What Federal Charges Could Mean for Defendants

The three defendants face serious potential penalties if convicted.

According to the Justice Department, a wire fraud conviction carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for each count.

Theft concerning programs receiving federal funds carries a maximum penalty of 10 years, while the conspiracy charge carries a maximum sentence of five years.

Each charge also carries a potential fine of up to $250,000.

Those penalties are statutory maximums, not sentences already imposed or outcomes guaranteed.

Actual sentences, if convictions occur, would depend on the charges established, applicable federal sentencing guidelines, and the court’s findings.

The indictment includes six wire fraud counts against Turner and three each against Fields and Ewing, according to FOX 26 Houston’s review of the court records.

Turner and Ewing also face two theft counts involving federally funded programs, while Fields faces one such count.

Federal prosecutors may also seek forfeiture of assets connected to criminal proceeds if they meet the applicable legal requirements.

Defendants Enter Federal Court Process

Turner and Fields were scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Peter Bray in Houston on Thursday, October 22.

Federal authorities said they expected Ewing to make an initial court appearance in Chicago.

The initial stages of the federal proceedings involve advising defendants of the charges, addressing representation and determining appropriate release conditions.

An indictment is not a conviction. It represents a formal accusation returned by a grand jury after prosecutors present evidence supporting criminal charges.

The defendants retain the right to challenge the government’s evidence, contest the allegations, and receive the protections provided by the U.S. Constitution and federal law.

Case Highlights Government Payroll Oversight Concerns

The allegations raise broader questions about the financial controls local governments use to verify employee attendance, authorize compensation, and supervise access to electronic systems.

County governments depend on reliable payroll records to ensure public money is spent for legitimate governmental purposes.

Remote timekeeping systems can provide flexibility, but they also require safeguards to verify that employees are actually performing assigned duties.

The Fort Bend County case illustrates the potential consequences when prosecutors believe those safeguards have been deliberately circumvented.

The allegations also involve the responsibilities of elected officials who supervise employees and authorize the use of public resources.

An elected official’s authority to hire personnel does not eliminate the obligation to ensure public salaries compensate legitimate government work.

At the same time, the court cannot treat allegations in a criminal indictment as established misconduct before the judicial process concludes.

What Happens Next?

The federal prosecution will move through the judicial process as prosecutors present evidence and defense attorneys evaluate and challenge the government’s allegations.

Potential issues include payroll records, employee communications, electronic timekeeping information, financial transfers, and the circumstances surrounding access to government computer systems.

The court will also determine the timetable for further hearings and any eventual trial.

For Fort Bend County residents, the proceedings could provide additional information about the extent of the alleged payroll arrangements and whether existing financial safeguards were sufficient.

For now, federal prosecutors have indicted three individuals; investigators allege a two-year misuse of public payroll funds, and the criminal allegations remain unresolved.

All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.