Medical Furlough of U.S Citizen Michael White

(STL.News) – Michael White, who has been wrongfully detained by the Iranian regime since 2018 and is serving a 13-year sentence, was released today on a medical furlough. His release on humanitarian grounds was conditioned upon him staying in Iran. Michael is now in the custody of the Swiss embassy and will undergo medical testing and evaluation.

The United States will continue to work for Michael’s full release as well as the release of all wrongfully detained Americans in Iran.

We thank the Government of Switzerland for its continued and constructive role as our protecting power in Iran.

We again call on the Iranian government to immediately release on humanitarian grounds Morad Tahbaz, Baquer Namazi, and Siamak Namazi. We also ask the regime to honor the commitment it made to work with the United States for the return of Robert Levinson.

Michael White, who has been wrongfully detained by the Iranian regime since 2018 and is serving a 13-year sentence, was released today on a medical furlough. His release on humanitarian grounds was conditioned upon him staying in Iran. Michael is now in the custody of the Swiss embassy and will undergo medical testing and evaluation.

The United States will continue to work for Michael’s full release as well as the release of all wrongfully detained Americans in Iran.

We thank the Government of Switzerland for its continued and constructive role as our protecting power in Iran.

We again call on the Iranian government to immediately release on humanitarian grounds Morad Tahbaz, Baquer Namazi, and Siamak Namazi. We also ask the regime to honor the commitment it made to work with the United States for the return of Robert Levinson.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE