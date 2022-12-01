MATIC attack: How smart crypto traders “got out” before a 35% price drop – Cointelegraph

Disparities in information access and data analytics technology are what give institutional players an edge over regular retail investors in the digital asset space.The core idea behind Markets Pro, Cointelegraph’s crypto-intelligence platform powered by data analytics firm The Tie, is to equalize the information asymmetries present in the cryptocurrency market.Markets Pro bridges the gap of these asymmetries with its world-class functionality: the quant-style VORTECS™ Score.The VORTECS™ Score is an algorithmic comparison of several key market metrics for each coin utilizing years of historical data that assesses whether the outlook for an asset is bullish, bearish or neutral at any given moment based on the historical record of price action.The VORTECS™ Score is designed to notify traders that something has just happened that — in the past — reliably moved asset prices.That’s why a good Markets Pro chart is one that shows events happening in the right order and at the right time: First comes the indicator, and then price action follows.In the last couple of days, we have observed a number of exemplary scenarios illustrating classic Markets Pro insights into the market.MATIC: VORTECS™ provides an exclusive foreshadowing of price dropNovember started off promising for those invested in Polygon (MATIC) — but any expectations for lasting gains would be left in ruins. The token, despite seeing a comfortable rise to $1.25 on November 8, 2022, would suffer a steep fall of 35.4% down to $0.807 just two days later.Following this was a surprising resurgence, with MATIC going back up to $1.13 on November 11. But here’s the kicker: While most traders only saw what was on the surface — MATIC’s potential resurgence in a bear market — Markets Pro members had access to a wider view.Even if the price trend looked promising, the market conditions remained historically unfavorable for MATIC, suggesting a prime selling opportunity — which came to fruition with another 22.1% dip to $0.883.Since August, MATIC’s VORTECS™ Score remained below 74, foreshadowing a price drop that, by all traditional measures, ran contrary to MATIC’s early November bull run up to $1.25.Throughout the first half of November, its VORTECS™ Score hovered between 54 and 60. This provided fantastic opportunities to cash in on not one, but two, price dips for all investors with access to Markets Pro — regardless of their level of experience.GST: VORTECS™ predicts 12% dipSimilarly, the Green Satoshi Token (GST) token saw a pump from $0.023 to $0.042 — an 82.6% increase — between November 3–6.While the average investor may have been spurred on to buy in case the price continued upwards, Markets Pro members were able to deduce that this price action was a red herring.This is because at the very height of GST’s bull run, its VORTECS™ Score took a nosedive from 48 down to 24.Members familiar with Markets Pro’s VORTECS™ scoring system would know that 40, much less 24, meant the equivalent of red flags and warning bells — and would have had an opportunity to prevent a major loss to their position in the coin.At the time of this writing, GST’s VORTECS™ Score is 50 and its token price is back around $0.022.Cointelegraph Markets Pro is available exclusively to members at $99 per month with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. We are offering you access to the only crypto-intelligence platform in the world that can provide you with the exact same trading alerts as institutions and hedge funds in real time … before this information becomes public knowledge.Cointelegraph is a publisher of financial information, not an investment adviser. We do not provide personalized or individualized investment advice. Cryptocurrencies are volatile investments and carry significant risk including the risk of permanent and total loss. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Figures and charts are correct at the time of writing or as otherwise specified. Live-tested strategies are not recommendations. Consult your financial advisor before making financial decisions.All ROIs quoted are accurate as of 8:00 am UTC on Dec. 1, 2022